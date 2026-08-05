Earth Fire Alliance and Deepfire Collaborate to Support FireSat Data Delivery to Fire Agencies Worldwide

San Francisco, California, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deepfire and the global nonprofit Earth Fire Alliance (EFA) today announced a contract to help develop the cloud delivery infrastructure required to route FireSat satellite data to fire agencies and scientists worldwide. EFA’s first three operational FireSat satellites, built by Muon Space, launched on July 7. Under the contract, Deepfire is collaborating with EFA to ensure that when operational FireSat data starts to arrive later this year, it reaches the people and communities that need it most.

Image of FireSat-1 launched from Transporter 17. Credit: SpaceX

The two organizations will collaborate closely to design and deploy the pipelines that ingest FireSat’s infrared data as it arrives from space, transforming it into agency-ready formats. The infrastructure will serve agencies of every size and resource level, from large national services to NGO-led fire management teams in under-resourced regions, without imposing new technical requirements.

“In the coming months, the first block of operational FireSat systems will deliver data twice-daily for six of the world’s most fire-prone geographies, which is an incredible milestone for EFA. The next significant milestone is building the delivery infrastructure with Deepfire to ensure FireSat data is operationally useful from day one.”

Sean Triplett, Director of Data Integration and Operations, Earth Fire Alliance

The new shared infrastructure will be built on open data standards to share FireSat data with any agency system capable of receiving structured fire information, positioning it as a foundational layer for the broader wildfire technology ecosystem.

“FireSat will generate the most precise wildfire detection and monitoring data ever produced. We’re excited to help Earth Fire Alliance ensure this unprecedented dataset is globally accessible and actionable as soon as possible.”

Sebastien Floodpage, CEO, Deepfire

Visual of how FireSat data will look for users.

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