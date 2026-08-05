Strack & Van Til Eliminates Third-Party Delivery Price Markups to Make Grocery Shopping More Affordable

Highland, Indiana, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strack & Van Til is making grocery delivery more affordable by offering the same prices customers see in-store across its third-party delivery platforms, including Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats.

The new pricing initiative, launched last Friday, removes the additional markups customers often encounter when shopping through third-party delivery services. While higher online prices have become common across the grocery industry, Strack & Van Til has made the investment to ensure customers receive the same competitive pricing whether they shop in-store or choose the convenience of home delivery.

The change reflects the company's ongoing commitment to serving customers in the ways that best fit their lifestyles.

"Today's shoppers want flexibility," said Michael Tyson, Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer for Strack & Van Til. "Whether they're stopping at one of our stores or ordering groceries from home, they deserve great value. By eliminating price markups on third-party delivery platforms, we're making it easier and more affordable for families to shop the way that works best for them."

Customers ordering through Instacart, DoorDash, or Uber Eats can now enjoy the convenience of grocery delivery without paying higher product prices than they would in-store. The initiative is designed to help households stretch their grocery budgets while maintaining access to the fresh foods, trusted brands, and exceptional service they expect from Strack & Van Til.

In addition to offering consistent pricing, Strack & Van Til also accepts Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments across all three delivery platforms, helping expand access to affordable groceries for customers who rely on SNAP benefits. The enhancement provides greater convenience while supporting the company's commitment to serving every member of the communities it calls home.

The investment underscores Strack & Van Til's long-standing focus on putting customers first. By absorbing the additional costs associated with maintaining in-store pricing on third-party marketplaces, the company is removing a common barrier that can discourage online grocery shopping.

As more families turn to delivery services for convenience, busy schedules, transportation needs, or accessibility reasons, Strack & Van Til continues to look for ways to improve the customer experience while keeping grocery shopping affordable.

Since 1929, Strack & Van Til has been dedicated to providing quality products, outstanding value, and exceptional service to Northwest Indiana communities. This latest initiative reflects that ongoing commitment by combining the convenience of modern grocery delivery with the everyday value customers have come to expect.

About Strack & Van Til

Strack & Van Til is a full-service grocery and fresh food store that guarantees the finest quality products and the best value. We are proud to partner with local charities that make a positive difference in the community. We celebrate values like loyalty, hard work, self-reliance, genuineness, and gratitude. Since 1929, we’ve been Indiana’s grocery store. And we’re proud to be Indiana-made. Visit us at strackandvantil.com.