CallRevu Turns “The First Five Minutes” into Automotive Retail’s Next Competitive Advantage

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallRevu, the automotive industry’s leader in call intelligence and communication technology, today announced the evolution of Lead Response into its unified platform, marking the successful integration of Calldrip just 100 days after its acquisition. The milestone represents another step in CallRevu’s continued mission to transform dealership communications by helping retailers win what it calls The First Five Minutes—the critical window in which customer expectations are established, conversations begin and buying decisions are influenced.

Today’s automotive consumers won’t wait. Whether they submit a website form, initiate a text conversation, place a phone call or inquire through a third-party marketplace, shoppers expect immediate engagement. Yet for many dealerships, disconnected systems, inconsistent follow-up and delayed response times continue to create unnecessary friction that costs appointments, sales and long-term customer relationships.

The First Five Minutes have become automotive retail’s next competitive advantage.

With the expansion of lead management, dealerships can now capture, respond to and engage every opportunity through a unified platform that combines AI-powered engagement, intelligent lead routing, automated messaging, conversation intelligence and actionable performance insights without disrupting existing CRM investments. While other organizations may focus on automation alone, CallRevu views automation through a unique lens as a means of strengthening the human connections between teams and their customers; maintaining their core mission of human first. The result; dealership teams are empowered to provide a more connected customer experience resulting in an increase in converted leads.

“The first five minutes often determine whether a dealership earns a customer or loses one,” said Tim Zierden, Chief Operating Officer, CallRevu. “The acquisition of Calldrip was never simply about adding another product. It was about bringing together industry-leading technologies to help dealerships own the most important moments of every customer interaction. Rapid lead response represents the next evolution of that vision—giving dealers the intelligence, automation and responsiveness they need to create better customer experiences from the very first conversation.”

The announcement coincides with CallRevu’s updated product portfolio, reflecting the company’s further evolution into the comprehensive call Intelligence platform designed to optimize every stage of the customer journey. As the cornerstone of CallRevu’s lead management capabilities, rapid lead response extends the company’s intelligence beyond conversation analytics and into real-time customer engagement—helping dealerships take action, not just measure performance.

“Lead response has evolved from an operational process into a strategic business advantage,” said Brock Jackson, Chief Experience Officer, CallRevu “Dealerships no longer compete solely on inventory or pricing. They compete on customer experience, and that experience begins in The First Five Minutes. CallRevu’s lead response gives dealers the technology to respond immediately, engage intelligently and build stronger customer relationships from the very start.”

Speed to lead enables dealerships to:

Respond to inbound leads across phone, web, text and digital channels through a single Lead Response Platform.

Automate engagement using AI-powered workflows and intelligent messaging.

Improve appointment-setting performance through faster, more personalized customer interactions.

Gain real-time visibility into lead response performance, accountability, and conversion opportunities.

Complement existing CRM investments by strengthening the most critical stage of the customer journey.





The evolution of lead response reflects CallRevu’s continued investment in helping dealerships move beyond managing customer communications to optimizing them. By combining AI, automation and communication intelligence into one connected platform, CallRevu continues to redefine how automotive retailers engage modern consumers—turning The First Five Minutes into a measurable competitive advantage.

To learn more about Convert and CallRevu’s lead response & management capabilities, visit www.callrevu.com/convert.

About CallRevu

Founded in a dealership in 2008, CallRevu is the automotive industry’s leading call intelligence platform, helping dealerships maximize every customer interaction through communication technology, AI-powered analytics, and actionable performance insights. From conversation intelligence and hosted telephony to Lead Response, reputation management and performance coaching, CallRevu empowers dealerships and OEM partners to improve customer experience, optimize performance and drive measurable revenue growth.

For more information, visit www.callrevu.com.

Media Contact

corp.comms@callrevu.com