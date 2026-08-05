Syntropic Power and UNIGRID Partner to Bring Independently Validated Sodium-Ion Technology to North America

CARY, N.C., and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntropic Power and UNIGRID Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to commercialize UNIGRID’s sodium chromium oxide, NaCrO₂ (NCO), battery technology in North America and establish a pathway to U.S. production.

The companies plan to deploy 1 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of NCO-based energy storage in 2027, with initial launches including Tenet™, Syntropic’s distributed residential solution, and GridSpan™, its flagship platform for large-scale stationary applications. Syntropic will design, manufacture and deploy battery energy storage systems based on UNIGRID’s independently validated cell chemistry.

A Differentiated Sodium-Ion Chemistry

Sodium-ion includes several distinct cathode chemistries. UNIGRID’s technology uses NCO, a chromium-based technology distinct from other conventional chemistries such as the sodium nickel iron manganese oxide (NFM) or the sodium iron pyrophosphate (NFPP) featured prominently by Chinese manufacturers.

Syntropic commissioned the Rochester Institute of Technology Battery Development Center, an ISO 17025-accredited laboratory, to independently characterize UNIGRID’s 70Ah and 210Ah NCO prismatic cells.

Initial RIT testing of the 210Ah cells measured 216–218Ah of discharge capacity against a 210Ah nameplate rating, greater than or equal to 97.9% cell-level round-trip energy efficiency, only 2.3% capacity loss between C/10 and 1C rates, and highly beneficial endothermic behavior during charging. Cycle life testing at full depth of discharge from UNIGRID has achieved >1,000 cycles with >99% capacity retained. The RIT results ensure Syntropic's products, including GridSpan, take full advantage of the chemistry's measured strengths — informing the electrical architecture, operating controls and passive thermal-management design that allow the platform to be engineered for operation without mechanical cooling, even at grid-scale charge and discharge rates.

RIT abuse testing further demonstrated that UNIGRID’s NCO cells remained thermally stable under extreme test conditions. The cells have also passed UN 38.3 transport testing, completed cell-level UL 9540A testing and achieved IEC 62619 certification, supporting transportation qualification and downstream system-certification activities.

“The RIT program gives us independent data on the performance characteristics that matter for stationary energy storage,” said Matt Huber, Chief Technology Officer of Syntropic Power. “UNIGRID’s NCO chemistry combines high round trip efficiency, high power capability, strong cycle life performance and distinctive thermal safety behavior, providing the foundation for a GridSpan platform designed to operate without active cooling.”

From Cell Supply to Commercial Deployment

The first shipment of UNIGRID NCO cells has been delivered to Syntropic for product development, testing and integration across its stationary energy storage portfolio.

Near-term commercialization will begin with Tenet™, a wall-mounted system prioritizing safety in close-proximity environments and designed for residential, light-commercial and virtual power plant applications.

GridSpan™, Syntropic’s flagship modular DC platform, extends the same NCO technology into large-scale stationary applications. Its purpose-built power and energy configurations support applications ranging from fast-response power and ride-through to energy storage durations of approximately 20 minutes to 20 hours.

“As surging power demand from AI and electrification collides with extreme weather and rising energy costs, the modern grid requires unmatched reliability and thermal resilience,” said Darren H. S. Tan, Chief Executive Officer of UNIGRID. “The inherent stability and high power capability of the NCO chemistry make it exceptionally well-suited for these demanding conditions. Partnering with Syntropic allows us to scale this robust technology to deliver the dependable power infrastructure North America urgently needs.”

Establishing a U.S. Production Pathway

Syntropic is partnering with UNIGRID to establish a pathway for Syntropic to manufacture NCO cells in the United States. Syntropic will lead system development, certification, U.S. module assembly and integration, with a priority on establishing a non-FEOC-aligned supply pathway by the end of 2027.

“Syntropic makes safe, accessible and sustainable energy practical at scale,” said Phillip Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Syntropic Power. “By pairing independently validated chemistry with U.S. manufacturing and purpose-built system design, this partnership creates a credible path to produce and deploy sodium-ion storage in North America.”

About Syntropic Power

Syntropic Power develops safety-first energy storage systems designed to make reliable power more practical, accessible and sustainable for the infrastructure and communities that depend on it.

Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the company’s flagship GridSpan™ platform combines sodium-chromium-oxide, (NaCrO₂, or NCO) chemistry with modular system architecture and purpose-built power and energy configurations. Syntropic is advancing U.S. module assembly, system integration, engineering and technical support, with a priority on establishing a non-FEOC-aligned supply pathway by the end of 2027.

For more information, visit www.syntropicpower.com .

About UNIGRID Inc

UNIGRID is a pioneer in ultra-safe sodium-ion battery technology. Spun off from The University of California, San Diego, the company’s ultra-safe sodium-ion technology provides high-performance, robust, and thermally resilient energy storage, designed for seamless integration into existing manufacturing infrastructure.

For more information, visit unigridbattery.com.

Media Contacts

Syntropic Power

Stephanie Choi Brookes

Chief Marketing Officer

schoibrookes@syntropicpower.com

M: (240) 997-9905

UNIGRID Inc

Geena Pickering

Director

Look Left Marketing, LLC

gpickering@lookleftmarketing.com

M: (516) 382-3844

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