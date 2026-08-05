Black Rock Coffee Bar Celebrates Surpassing 200 Locations with Opening in Denver

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, an Arizona-based boutique coffee chain known for its premium coffee, Fuel® energy drinks, and people-first culture, will soon be celebrating opening over 200 stores. The newest location, at 9111 E. 40th Ave. in Denver, Colorado, just off I-70, will officially open on Friday, August 7th. To mark the occasion, Black Rock will host six days of grand opening festivities featuring promotions, giveaways, and celebrations for the local community.

Denver has become one of Black Rock’s fastest-growing markets, making it a fitting home for this milestone celebration. This marks an important step toward the company’s goal of reaching 1,000 stores nationwide by 2035 and demonstrates the momentum behind one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands in the U.S., according to a 2026 Yelp report.

“In 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar started as a 100-square-foot coffee stand in Beaverton, Oregon,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Today, we’re proud to celebrate opening over 200 locations and the incredible guests, team members, and communities that made this milestone possible. While our footprint has grown across seven states, we remain committed to what has defined our brand since the beginning: creating genuine connections, delivering exceptional service and positively impacting every community we operate in.”

To celebrate, Black Rock Coffee Bar will host six days of promotions and community events at the new Denver location:

Day 1: Free Drink Day and 200th store celebration featuring giveaways, photo moments, and a nationwide “Free Drinks for a Year” raffle. Guests can enter the raffle at all locations on August 7 th .

Free Drink Day and 200th store celebration featuring giveaways, photo moments, and a nationwide “Free Drinks for a Year” raffle. Guests can enter the raffle at all locations on August 7 . Day 2: $2 Medium Caramel Blondies

$2 Medium Caramel Blondies Day 3: Buy one, get one free drinks

Buy one, get one free drinks Day 4: Limited-edition sticker with purchase, while supplies last

Limited-edition sticker with purchase, while supplies last Day 5: 50% off a drink with a food purchase

50% off a drink with a food purchase Day 6: Community Thank You Day with $2 from every Caramel Blondie sold donated to Sox Place Denver

For more information, visit br.coffee. Follow Black Rock Coffee Bar on Facebook and Instagram (@blackrockcoffeebar), and on TikTok (@blackrockcoffeeofficial) for updates on new locations, promotions and seasonal menus.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family-owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 200 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/.

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