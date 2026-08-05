iAltA Launches Quorim to Power Next-Generation Infrastructure for Private Credit

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iAltA, a private markets infrastructure company, today announced the launch of Quorim, a new company designed to modernize infrastructure across private credit markets. Established through a strategic partnership with Tradeweb, a leading global operator of electronic marketplaces, Quorim combines deep private markets expertise with proven experience operating large-scale financial market networks.



“Private credit is reaching a level of scale where infrastructure can no longer be an afterthought,” said Scott Ganeles, Chief Executive Officer of iAltA. “Quorim introduces a shared network that brings real-time connectivity and automation to a historically fragmented market. Our work alongside Tradeweb underscores the industry’s readiness to move toward a more efficient, interoperable future.”

Private credit has grown into one of the most dynamic segments of global markets over the past decade. As the asset class scales, there is a growing opportunity to bring greater connectivity and automation to the workflows that support it.

Quorim addresses this opportunity through a network layer that connects agents, lenders, custodians, fund administrators, and technology providers to facilitate settlement and servicing. The platform enables secure, standardized data exchange and creates a reliable source of truth for positions and ownership across market participants.



“Private credit has reached an inflection point where growth is being constrained by infrastructure,” said Joe Salerno, President of Quorim. “Quorim establishes the foundation for a more efficient, connected market, enabling participants to move beyond manual processes toward automated, real-time operations.”



The platform is designed to interoperate with existing third-party systems while enabling real-time visibility into loan positions and ownership data. As private credit markets continue to expand globally, Quorim provides infrastructure intended to support greater operational scale, transparency, and connectivity across participants.

In addition to improving operational efficiency, Quorim establishes a governance framework for participant authentication and data access, helping ensure secure and reliable transmission of information across the network. By aligning incentives across market participants and technology providers, Quorim is designed to support infrastructure that benefits the broader market rather than isolated workflows.



Quorim is currently onboarding early participants across the private credit ecosystem, including lenders, agents, custodians, fund administrators, and technology providers.

About Quorim

Quorim is a network infrastructure platform for private credit, enabling secure data exchange, automated settlement, and real-time reconciliation across market participants. By connecting agents, lenders, custodians, and systems, Quorim provides a scalable foundation for a more efficient and interoperable private credit ecosystem. Visit www.quorim.io.

About iAltA

iAltA is a private markets infrastructure company founded by industry leaders who believe in solving systemic challenges with operator-caliber precision. Incubated and backed by WestCap, iAltA builds platforms that unify fragmented workflows, elevate transparency, and empower market participants throughout the investment lifecycle. Visit www.ialta.com.







