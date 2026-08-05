Beijer Ref expands Heritage Distribution platform into Canada with acquisition of Enertrak

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distribution Holdings, Beijer Ref’s North American distribution platform, is expanding into Canada through Beijer Ref’s acquisition of Enertrak, a Montreal-based specialized distributor of a wide range of HVACR products serving contractors across Eastern Canada, including Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Enertrak will become part of Beijer Ref’s North America operating segment and operate within the Heritage Distribution platform. The company generates annual sales of approximately CAD 165 million and operates seven branches. It employs approximately 120 people.

Founded in 1982, Enertrak has more than 40 years of experience providing HVACR solutions. Its experienced team primarily serves the residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Enertrak will continue to operate under its established brand across both distribution and marketing. The existing management will retain an ownership interest and continue to lead the business. The acquisition is expected to contribute positively to Beijer Ref’s results and strengthen its North American position through an expanded presence in Canada.

Sam Trak, President of Enertrak, comments:

“We are honored to join the Beijer Ref worldwide group and look forward to working closely with Heritage Distribution to further expand its North American footprint. We are convinced our exclusive, long-lasting distribution of quality HVACR equipment, paired with unmatched technical expertise and service, will bring value to Beijer Ref.”

Alex Averitt, CEO Heritage Distribution, comments:

"Bringing Enertrak into the Heritage Distribution family is an important step forward for us. It builds on our continued investment in growth and innovation across the HVAC/R industry and extends our reach into Canada, allowing us to deliver outstanding service and solutions to more customers — all in service of our broader mission of helping more people live healthier, more comfortable lives."

Heritage Distribution Holdings is the fastest-growing HVAC/R distributor in the US. With a focus on being the market leader in each local geography, HDH is expanding its footprint by partnering with businesses that share a tenacious commitment to customers, employees, and suppliers. From after-hours emergency service, to stocking our customer's warehouses, the HDH family is fully invested in being the critical link in the supply chain that enables people to live healthier and more comfortable lives.

www.heritagedistribution.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 45 countries in Europe, North America, Africa and Asia and Oceania.

www.beijerref.com