Heilind Electronics Adds Switchcraft Conxall Multi-Con-X® Mixed Signal/Power Connectors

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, is pleased to announce the availability of the Switchcraft Conxall Multi-Con-X® Mixed Signal/Power Connector Series, a rugged connectivity solution designed to simplify system architecture by combining power and signal transmission within a single sealed circular connector.

The latest addition to the Conxall Multi-Con-X family delivers increased design flexibility for engineers developing industrial automation, building automation, motor control, networking, communications, and other demanding applications where reliable power and signal connections must coexist in harsh operating environments.

The new Multi-Con-X Mixed Signal/Power configuration integrates three size #12 contacts capable of carrying up to 23A of power along with four size #26 signal contacts in a compact connector platform. By consolidating multiple connections into a single interface, engineers can reduce wiring complexity, minimize installation time, save panel space, and improve overall system reliability.

Designed to perform in challenging environments, the connector series features IP67-rated sealing, protecting against dust ingress and temporary water immersion. Gold-plated copper alloy contacts ensure dependable electrical performance and corrosion resistance, while the durable thermoplastic housing delivers long-term reliability in outdoor and industrial settings. Additional features include a 300V RMS voltage rating, an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, a UL 94-HB flame rating, and UL F1 UV resistance for outdoor exposure.

"The addition of the Multi-Con-X Mixed Signal/Power series further expands Heilind's offering of rugged circular connector solutions from Switchcraft Conxall," said a Heilind Electronics product manager. "As industrial systems continue to become more compact and connected, engineers are increasingly looking for ways to reduce connector count and simplify installations without sacrificing performance. These connectors provide an effective solution by combining power and signal contacts within a single environmentally sealed interface."

The new Mixed Signal/Power series complements the broader Multi-Con-X product family, which has long been trusted in industrial and outdoor applications for its durability, sealing performance, and installation flexibility. Available in cable-end, panel-mount, and cable-to-cable configurations, the Multi-Con-X family features Switchcraft Conxall's proven connector technology and supports a wide range of contact counts and application requirements.

What sets the Multi-Con-X Mixed Signal/Power series apart is its ability to streamline system design by eliminating the need for separate power and signal connectors. This approach can reduce component counts, simplify cable management, decrease assembly costs, and improve field serviceability. For OEMs and equipment manufacturers, the result is a cleaner, more efficient design with fewer potential points of failure.

The series is particularly well suited for applications including:

Building automation systems

Industrial networking equipment

Motor control systems

Home automation devices

Process control equipment

Outdoor monitoring and instrumentation systems

Industrial machinery and control panels



In addition to field-installable connector options, custom factory-overmolded cable assemblies are available to support unique application requirements and accelerate deployment.

The Multi-Con-X Mixed Signal/Power connectors join a comprehensive family of Switchcraft Conxall harsh-environment solutions available through Heilind, including Multi-Con-X, Mini-Con-X®, Micro-Con-X®, and Mega-Con-X® connector platforms. Together, these product families provide engineers with scalable options for signal, power, and mixed-contact connectivity across a broad range of industrial, transportation, automation, communications, and outdoor applications.

As an authorized distributor for Switchcraft, Heilind offers customers access to inventory, technical support, and supply chain solutions to help accelerate product development and production schedules.

For more information about the Switchcraft Conxall Multi-Con-X Mixed Signal/Power Connector Series, visit Heilind Electronics or contact your local Heilind representative.

ABOUT HEILIND

Heilind Electronics is a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, stocking the largest inventory of connector products in North America. With a portfolio spanning 25 component categories and over 170 trusted manufacturer partners, Heilind delivers unmatched product availability, technical expertise, and personalized service. From connectors and relays to sensors, switches, wire, and cable, Heilind supports customers with tailored supply chain solutions and value-added services. Built on a foundation of innovation and reliability, Heilind empowers customers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and stay competitive across a wide range of industries. Learn more at www.heilind.com.

Media Contact:

David P. Warren

972-489-4752

dwarren@heilind.com





Caption: Switchcraft Conxall Multi-Con-X connectors now available at Heilind.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc0a8cfb-2eba-4452-83b5-36832e321b13