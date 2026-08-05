Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Grow from USD 55.60 Billion in 2026 to USD 76.11 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.4%- MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global patient monitoring devices market will grow from USD 55.60 billion in 2026 to USD 76.11 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing aging population, growing demand for continuous patient monitoring, and expanding adoption of connected healthcare technologies. Continuous advancements in wearable monitoring devices, AI-enabled analytics, remote patient monitoring platforms, wireless connectivity, and digital health ecosystems are further accelerating the adoption of patient monitoring devices across hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and home healthcare settings worldwide.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2026: USD 55.60 billion

Market forecast, 2031: USD 76.11 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 6.4% (2026–2031)

Largest end-user segment: Hospitals & clinics

Largest product segment: Blood glucose monitoring devices

Key growth opportunity: Remote patient monitoring and home healthcare

Major growth drivers: Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of connected healthcare, wearable monitoring technologies, and AI-enabled patient monitoring systems

Leading companies: Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), GE HealthCare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Baxter International Inc. (US), Masimo Corporation (US), and Boston Scientific Corporation (US).

Why This Market Matters

Patient monitoring devices have become an essential component of modern healthcare by enabling continuous assessment of vital physiological parameters across hospitals, intensive care units, ambulatory care centers, and home healthcare settings. The increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory disorders, and hypertension is driving demand for continuous monitoring solutions that support early diagnosis, timely intervention, and improved disease management. Simultaneously, healthcare providers are increasingly adopting connected healthcare platforms, wearable technologies, remote monitoring solutions, and AI-enabled analytics to improve patient outcomes while reducing hospital readmissions and healthcare costs.

Market Overview

The patient monitoring devices market is undergoing significant transformation as healthcare systems shift from traditional bedside monitoring toward intelligent, connected, and patient-centric monitoring platforms. Digital health ecosystems integrating wearable sensors, wireless connectivity, artificial intelligence, telehealth, and cloud-based analytics are improving real-time clinical decision-making across acute care, ambulatory care, and home healthcare environments. Although alternative diagnostic approaches and increasing adoption of refurbished monitoring devices present market challenges, ongoing investments in healthcare infrastructure and digital healthcare transformation continue to support long-term market expansion.

Analyst Perspective

The patient monitoring industry is evolving beyond conventional monitoring equipment into integrated digital healthcare ecosystems. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on compact wearable devices, software-enabled monitoring platforms, AI-driven predictive analytics, remote patient monitoring, and seamless interoperability with electronic health records. As healthcare providers continue emphasizing preventive care, personalized medicine, and home-based healthcare, companies that successfully integrate connected technologies with intelligent clinical decision support systems will strengthen their competitive advantage over the coming years.

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Segment Analysis

By product, blood glucose monitoring devices account for a significant share of the patient monitoring devices market, driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes and growing demand for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), wearable glucose monitoring devices, and connected disease management solutions. Other major product categories include ECG devices, pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, fetal & neonatal monitors, EEG systems, spirometers, and implantable loop recorders (ILRs).

By end user, hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest market share owing to increasing patient admissions, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing demand for continuous monitoring in emergency, critical care, and intensive care settings. Increasing investments in connected monitoring platforms and integrated healthcare technologies are further supporting segment growth.

Regional Analysis

Rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are creating significant growth opportunities for patient monitoring device manufacturers. Increasing government investments in hospitals, specialty care centers, digital healthcare programs, and health insurance coverage are improving access to advanced monitoring technologies. The growing adoption of connected healthcare, wearable devices, and remote patient monitoring solutions across emerging markets is expected to support sustained market expansion over the forecast period.

Key Industry Trends

Increasing adoption of AI-enabled patient monitoring platforms

Growing demand for wearable and wireless monitoring devices

Expansion of remote patient monitoring and home healthcare

Integration of cloud-based analytics and telehealth platforms

Rising adoption of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technologies

Growing focus on connected healthcare ecosystems and personalized care

Increasing development of compact, software-driven monitoring solutions

Competitive Landscape

The patient monitoring devices market is highly competitive, with leading companies collectively accounting for approximately 70–72% of the global market in 2026. Major market participants include Medtronic Plc. (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), GE HealthCare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Baxter International Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Masimo Corporation (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), ARCHIMED SAS (Natus Medical) (France), Compumedics Limited (Australia), and Nonin Medical, Inc. (US). Companies continue investing in wearable technologies, connected monitoring platforms, AI-enabled analytics, and cloud-integrated healthcare solutions to strengthen their competitive positions.

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