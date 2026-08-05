Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Pharming Group (PHAR)

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharming Group (NASDAQ: PHAR) stock dropped 22% on July 30, 2026, after the Company reported second-quarter revenue of $90.2 million -- down 3% year-over-year -- and cut its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $375-$395 million from $405-$425 million. If you suffered a loss on your Pharming Group investment, you are encouraged to click here to submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The revenue shortfall was primarily driven by RUCONEST, the Company's legacy hereditary angioedema therapy. RUCONEST sales fell 10% year-over-year to $72.3 million in the quarter. Joenja revenue rose 40% to $17.9 million. Diluted EPS came in at $0.002, versus $0.006 in the prior-year period.

The reduced FY 2026 outlook sits roughly $30 million below the prior midpoint and below analyst consensus of approximately $419 million. Levi & Korsinsky's investigation concerns whether Pharming Group and certain of its officers may not have adequately disclosed competitive and demand pressures affecting RUCONEST prior to the July 30, 2026 announcement.

Shareholders who lost money on PHAR are encouraged to submit their information for a free case evaluation.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PHAR Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the PHAR investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased PHAR securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PHAR investigation? A: Investors who purchased PHAR stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did PHAR stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 22% after the Company reported a 3% year-over-year revenue decline to $90.2 million and lowered its FY 2026 revenue outlook to $375-$395 million from $405-$425 million.

Q: What do PHAR investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PHAR shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PHAR and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.