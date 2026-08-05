AGS Launches its Award-Winning Table Game Progressive Platform, Bonus Spin Xtreme, Exclusively on BetRivers

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS, a global gaming supplier, recently debuted Bonus Spin Xtreme® (BSX) online, in an exclusive partnership with Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States and the rest of the Americas. This marks the first time the popular progressive platform and several of its linked games are available online for real-money play. AGS’ BSX is the first concentric wheel progressive released for online table games.

The online progressive is based on AGS’ award-winning, land-based progressive platform Bonus Spin Xtreme, one of the most successful table game progressive systems in the industry. Debuting at land-based casinos in 2020, the BSX platform solution links all table games – from blackjack and poker to roulette, baccarat and more – to a single, floor-wide progressive jackpot meter. Its high-incrementing jackpots and community-style wins create unforgettable, floor-wide excitement. The system just passed 1,000 installations at land-based casinos across the United States, and multiple life-changing, seven-figure jackpots have been awarded annually.

“With the success of BSX on the land side, we are confident we can bring the casino floor excitement and big-win potential of traditional progressive games to the online space,” said John Hemberger, SVP and General Manager of Tables at AGS. “The familiar wheel action, growing jackpots and shared anticipation are all central to the BSX experience, and we’re excited to give online players a new way to be part of that energy.”

In an exclusive partnership with BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse through the end of 2026, players of legal gambling age in the U.S. states of Michigan, New Jersey, Delaware, and West Virginia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Alberta, can get in on the action now with five exclusive BSX online games. The titles include Blackjack Double Deck™, the 2026 EKG award-winning Blackjack Single Deck™, Blackjack Side Bets™, America’s Blackjack™, and War™. The blackjack games feature five unique side bets, and the BSX feature elevates the action further, giving players the chance to trigger a wheel spin for multiplied payouts and potentially unlock the Power Up wheel for a shot at one of two jackpots.

Within the first month of release, the progressive jackpot is already over six-figures on BetRivers Casino.

"Bringing Bonus Spin Xtreme online reflects what drives everything we do: making players our first priority by giving them more ways to play and enjoy their experience," said Richard Schwartz, CEO at Rush Street Interactive. "With the jackpot already topping six figures in the first month, players clearly agree, and we're proud to partner with AGS as the exclusive online home for these games."

“This is another example of the dynamic initiatives that we’ve been able to accomplish having Rush Street Interactive as a close and strategic partner over the years,” said Zoe Ebling, Vice President of Interactive at AGS. “We are thrilled to be at the forefront of debuting a product like BSX online to the industry via BetRivers’ award-winning platform, and our commitment to bridging physical and digital play in ways that drive real player engagement.”

For more information, visit newsroom.playags.com.

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About AGS

AGS is a global gaming company on a mission to create high-energy player-first experiences for all. Founded in 2005, we’ve evolved from an ambitious challenger into one of the industry’s most dynamic leaders – backed by deep R&D investment, multiple global game studios, and chart-topping performance. Our full-spectrum portfolio spans Class II and III slot machines, table products, card shufflers, and online games, making AGS one of the industry’s most comprehensive gaming suppliers. Our new bolt-inspired identity reflects the energy and originality driving everything we do: bold, charged, and built to elevate player experiences. While our look has evolved, our core remains the same – authentic, accessible, and relentlessly committed to mindful innovation. This is the new AGS: proven, energized, and ready to electrify the gaming world, one idea at a time. Let’s win together. Play AGS.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, it currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario and Alberta (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Media Contacts:

AGS

PR@PlayAGS.com

Rush Street Interactive

lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com

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