Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Teladoc Health (TDOC)

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A revenue shortfall of up to $21 million against Wall Street estimates wiped out roughly a quarter of Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) market value, with shares dropping around 29% intraday after the Company posted Q2 2026 consolidated revenue of $606.9 million. If you lost money on TDOC shares, you are encouraged to click here to submit your losses for review. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Consensus estimates going into the print ranged from $615 million to $628 million. Reported revenue came in at $606.9 million -- down approximately 4% year-over-year and below the low end of the analyst range, alongside BetterHelp segment revenue of only $212.6 million, down 12%. year-over-year. GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beat the -$0.25 consensus, but the top-line miss drove the selloff.

Alongside the miss, Teladoc reduced its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion and slashed BetterHelp segment revenue growth expectations to decline 19% to 12.7%.

Shareholders who purchased TDOC and suffered a loss on the earnings miss may request a no-cost review of their recovery options, or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TDOC Investigation

Q: How much did TDOC stock drop? A: Shares fell nearly 30% after the Company reported Q2 2026 consolidated revenue of $606.9 million, below consensus expectations, and cut its full-year guidance. Investors who purchased shares and suffered losses may be eligible to seek recovery.

Q: What is the TDOC investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements about the Company's forward revenue outlook. Shares were falling nearly 30% following Teladoc’s full-year 2026 revenue guidance cut.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the TDOC investigation? A: Investors who purchased TDOC stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do TDOC investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my TDOC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought TDOC and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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