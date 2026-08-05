Miami, Florida, United States, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world's first autonomous football universe is coming. LegaBot, a new category of sports entertainment in which AI runs entire leagues in real time, kicks off its inaugural season on Saturday, August 8. Unlike traditional football, which stops between matches and seasons, LegaBot never stops, giving fans a living football world that keeps running 24/7.

LegaBot's first season features 20 original city-based clubs, including New York Nythrix, Paris Luxe, Berlin Steel and Tokyo Neon, each with full rosters, rivalries and season-long storylines. Across them are more than 500 AI-generated players, each with a unique "Digital DNA" that shapes their playing style, personality, memory and career arc. Players build form, develop rivalries, move through the transfer market and become central to season-long narratives, from title races to underdog runs.

The timing is deliberate. Now that this summer's World Cup is over and the sport's biggest stage falls quiet, LegaBot will kick off its season with London Veldrith vs. New York Nythrix, the first match in a continuous slate fans can watch, follow and react to in real time. Real football stops. LegaBot doesn't.

"People still think AI sports means fake highlights or scripted endings. LegaBot is the opposite. It's a living football world that will run on its own, 24 hours a day and no one writes the ending,” said Tal Melenboim, founder of LegaBot. “Outcomes aren't pre-determined. Not even the AI running it knows who wins. That changes what it means to be a fan."

LegaBot is not a video game or a scripted simulation. Thousands of specialized AI agents work together in real time to run the league, influencing player movement, team tactics, match events, commentary and media coverage. The outcome is never decided in advance. Even the AI operating the league does not know who will win.

"This isn't a product. It's a proof of concept for a new category of entertainment. Sports has always been held back by cost, geography, and logistics. The travel, the stadiums, the economics that keep whole regions on the outside. LegaBot removes all of it. We can bring elite football anywhere there's a connection and a reason to care,” said Melenboim. “A decade from now we'll look back at autonomous leagues the way we look back at streaming music or on-demand television, and wonder how we ever accepted anything less."

LegaBot is designed for a generation that follows the game through clips, highlights and social feeds. It will deliver a constant stream of live matches, video highlights, post-match tactical breakdowns, league news and player storylines, so every match produces moments fans can watch, share and follow as they happen.

On day one, fans can expect live match data and statistics, along with video highlights and images from matches. The full live video broadcast experience for games will roll out later this month. The first season streams free at lega.bot, where fans can watch every match live, follow clubs and players, and catch highlights and analysis as the season unfolds. Follow LegaBot on Instagram, X, and TikTok.

About LegaBot

LegaBot is the world's first livestream autonomous football universe, a 24/7 platform where AI powers the leagues, clubs, players, matches, transfers, commentary and storylines in real time, streamed live for fans to watch as they happen. Built for fans raised on streaming, gaming and social content, LegaBot is creating a new category of sports entertainment, one where football never ends.



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