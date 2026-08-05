Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Investors of Pending Investigation Into Securities Claims Involving Altria Group (MO)

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altria Group (NYSE: MO) shareholders lost money on July 30, 2026 when the stock fell sharply after the Company reported second-quarter results that came in below Wall Street consensus on both earnings and revenue, and then lowered its full-year outlook. If you suffered a loss on your Altria investment, you are encouraged to click here to submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On the Company's Q1 2026 earnings call held April 30, 2026, Chief Financial Officer Sal Mancuso stated: "We reaffirm our expectation to deliver 2026 full-year adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $5.56 to $5.72." That range was subsequently revised downward following the second-quarter report.

Altria's oral nicotine pouch business sits at the center of the Company's smoke-free growth strategy and the regulatory exposure attached to it. On the same April 30, 2026 call, Chief Executive Officer Billy Gifford described on! PLUS as "the first and only product authorized under the FDA's pilot program" and stated that the science behind additional pending applications "provides a basis for FDA authorization within the 180-day statutory time line." The investigation concerns whether Altria adequately disclosed the regulatory and financial risks tied to those statements.

Shareholders who lost money on MO are encouraged to request a free case evaluation now. You may also reach Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MO Investigation

Q: What is the MO securities investigation about? A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Altria Group (NYSE: MO) regarding potentially materially false or misleading statements. Shares declined in late July 2026 after the Company disclosed a second-quarter earnings and revenue shortfall and reduced its full-year adjusted diluted EPS outlook, causing losses for shareholders.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the MO investigation? A: Investors who purchased Altria stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns statements regarding the regulatory status of the Company's oral nicotine pouch products, the expected timeline for FDA authorization of pending applications, and the reaffirmed 2026 full-year adjusted diluted EPS range of $5.56 to $5.72.

Q: What do MO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: If the investigation proceeds to legal action, a lead plaintiff is the investor the court appoints to represent the group of affected investors. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Contacting the firm during the investigation phase preserves that option.

Q: What if I already sold my MO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought MO and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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