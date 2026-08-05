Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the August 10, 2026, Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) Class Action; Contact the Firm for Information About Your Rights

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) securities in connection with the Company's September 15, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO").

The lawsuit alleges that Via's IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus contained materially false or misleading statements and omitted material information concerning the Company's customer growth, revenue generation, and ability to expand its transportation technology platform, particularly in Germany.

Investors who purchased Via securities in connection with the IPO and suffered losses may have legal rights and should be aware of the August 10, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was Via Transportation Sued?

The complaint alleges that Via's IPO offering documents presented the Company as having significant and sustainable revenue growth and a successful "land and expand" business strategy while failing to disclose material obstacles affecting its growth.

According to the complaint, Via's Registration Statement and Prospectus, filed with the SEC on August 15, 2025 and September 15, 2025, respectively, including amendments, allegedly failed to disclose that:

Via was adding customers at a faster rate than those customers were generating revenue;

Annual Run-Rate Revenue ("ARR") per customer had declined for the first time in eight quarters;

Via's customer growth therefore did not necessarily translate into proportional revenue growth;

regulatory conditions in Germany were limiting Via's ability to expand beyond its microtransit offerings;

those regulatory conditions were restricting Via's ability to sell its broader transportation technology platform in Germany; and

the Company's growth prospects were subject to material customer, revenue, funding, and regulatory risks that allegedly existed before the IPO.





The complaint alleges that these omissions caused investors to purchase Via securities at artificially inflated prices.

What Happened to Via Transportation Stock?

According to the complaint, the truth emerged through a series of disclosures concerning Via's customer economics and its ability to expand in Germany.

November 13, 2025: Declining Revenue Per Customer

On November 13, 2025, Via disclosed that ARR per customer had declined for the first time in eight quarters.

Following the disclosure, Via's stock price fell nearly 13%, closing at $43.14 per share.

February 27, 2026: German Regulatory Headwinds

On February 27, 2026, Via disclosed that it was experiencing headwinds in Germany and that regulatory challenges were delaying adoption of its broader transportation technology platform.

Following the disclosure, Via's stock price fell nearly 8%, closing at $17.18 per share.

May 12, 2026: Continuing German Funding and Regulatory Pressure

On May 12, 2026, Via disclosed continuing funding and regulatory pressures in Germany that were limiting the Company's growth opportunities.

Via's stock price fell more than 17%, closing at $14.12 per share.

According to the complaint, Via's stock had fallen nearly 70% from its $46 IPO price by this point.

What Is the Via Transportation IPO Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit alleges that Via's IPO offering documents failed to disclose material information concerning the Company's customer growth, revenue generation, and expansion opportunities.

In particular, the complaint alleges that Via's disclosures did not adequately inform investors that customer additions were not translating into revenue at the rate suggested by the Company's growth narrative and that German regulatory conditions were restricting the Company's ability to expand its platform.

Who May Be Eligible?

The proposed class includes investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) securities in connection with the Company's September 15, 2025 IPO.

If you purchased Via securities in connection with the IPO and suffered losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is an investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class throughout the litigation.

Investors do not have to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the lawsuit is successful.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 10, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Via Transportation IPO class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that Via's IPO offering documents contained materially false or misleading statements and omitted material information concerning customer growth, revenue per customer, and regulatory obstacles affecting the Company's expansion in Germany.

Why did Via Transportation stock fall?

According to the complaint, Via's stock declined following disclosures concerning declining ARR per customer and regulatory and funding challenges affecting its German operations. The stock fell nearly 70% from its $46 IPO price to $14.12 per share by May 12, 2026.

What did Via disclose about its German operations?

According to the complaint, Via disclosed that regulatory and funding conditions in Germany were creating obstacles to growth and delaying broader adoption of its transportation technology platform beyond microtransit.

Who can participate in the Via Transportation IPO lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Via securities in connection with the Company's September 15, 2025 IPO may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

Do I have to become lead plaintiff?

No. Investors do not have to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any recovery if the litigation is successful.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors pay no attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery for shareholders, defendants pay attorneys' fees and expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Via Transportation securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

Robbins LLP is a shareholder rights law firm representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. The firm has helped recover more than $1 billion for shareholders, secured significant corporate governance reforms at more than 400 Fortune 1000 companies, and has extensive experience prosecuting securities class actions nationwide.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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