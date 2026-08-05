Minuteman Press Franchise Owner Ken Holloway Achieves President's Club for Two South Carolina Centers

COLUMBIA, S.C. and MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ken Holloway has doubled his President’s Club success, earning the prestigious distinction for both of his Minuteman Press franchise centers in Columbia and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Now celebrating his fourth year with Minuteman Press, Ken has built high-performing businesses by investing in his team, expanding in-house capabilities, strengthening marketing efforts, and creating a culture rooted in trust and accountability. Ken shares the strategies, support, and leadership principles that helped both locations reach this impressive milestone.





What does it mean to you to achieve the President’s Club milestone for both of your businesses?

“Once you experience the President's Club event, it becomes a powerful motivator to earn your way back. The event brings together not only key decision-makers from Minuteman Press Corporate, but also some of the most successful franchise owners in the system. The opportunity to listen, learn, ask questions, and exchange ideas with top performers is invaluable. I bring those insights back to my team, helping us stay focused on the right initiatives and continue growing our businesses.”

How do you successfully manage both businesses?

“Managing multiple locations requires a different approach than operating a single business. The most important thing I do is ensure my team knows I am always accessible whenever they need me, whether I am physically in the store or not. My team is empowered to make decisions because we have built a strong foundation of trust and accountability. Each store has a General Manager whom I work closely with, and I maintain a regular presence at both locations. When I am there, I focus on listening, coaching, problem-solving, and supporting the team.

I have also implemented incentive programs for our General Managers based on key performance indicators, including accounts receivable, quote conversion, sales growth, Google reviews, outbound prospecting activity, and new customer acquisition.”

What are your top 3 keys to sales growth?

“ Expanding Products & Services: A significant driver of our growth has been our commitment to bringing as many capabilities in-house as possible. Each year, I invest in equipment and technology that allow us to expand our offerings and better serve our customers. Today, we provide large-format printing, flatbed printing, laser engraving, embroidery, direct-to-film printing, and screen printing. This enables us to position Minuteman Press as a true one-stop shop for marketing, branding, and advertising solutions.





A significant driver of our growth has been our commitment to bringing as many capabilities in-house as possible. Each year, I invest in equipment and technology that allow us to expand our offerings and better serve our customers. Today, we provide large-format printing, flatbed printing, laser engraving, embroidery, direct-to-film printing, and screen printing. This enables us to position Minuteman Press as a true one-stop shop for marketing, branding, and advertising solutions. Acquisitions: This has played an important role in our growth strategy. By acquiring complementary businesses and integrating them into our operations, we have expanded both our capabilities and customer base.





This has played an important role in our growth strategy. By acquiring complementary businesses and integrating them into our operations, we have expanded both our capabilities and customer base. Marketing: Of course, marketing has been a key contributor to our success. We added a dedicated Marketing Director and developed a more structured and consistent marketing strategy. We invest monthly in the Internet Marketing Program for each location and maintain an active presence on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Google Business Profiles. We also partner with local media outlets through strategic trade agreements that increase brand visibility across multiple platforms.”





Ken continues, “In addition, we focus heavily on customer retention and appreciation through thank-you cards, anniversary cards, and re-engagement campaigns. We also execute two direct-mail programs each month—one targeting new prospects and market segments, and another rewarding new customers with a branded T-shirt after reaching a qualifying purchase level.”

What is your background before Minuteman Press? How has the training and support helped you?

“I am currently celebrating my fourth year with Minuteman Press in 2026. In addition to my Minuteman Press locations, I own two 1-800-Radiator franchises and two DPF Xpress businesses. Prior to becoming a business owner, I spent 24 years in Corporate America with companies including Frito-Lay, Keebler, and Lance.

Over the years, I have owned 13 businesses, including four franchise operations. I can confidently say that the training and support I have received from Minuteman Press surpasses any franchise system I have experienced. It starts at the top with leaders like Nick Titus and Mike Jutt, who have created a culture and vision that people genuinely want to be part of. Their leadership style embodies servant leadership, which is rare in most franchises.

I would also be remiss if I did not specifically recognize my Area Manager Valerie Pinnock. When I first joined Minuteman Press, I told Val that I knew absolutely nothing about the printing industry. She smiled and said, ‘I got you.' Over the past several years, I have relied on Val for guidance on many of the key decisions I have made. I strongly believe in overtraining and investing in my team, and Valerie has been an invaluable resource throughout that journey. She guided me through every stage of the learning process and played a major role in my success.”

What are your biggest rewards and advice for others?

“The greatest reward is the opportunity to positively impact the lives of the people who work alongside me. Nothing makes me prouder than watching employees grow professionally and personally. Today, our businesses support nearly 50 employees, and I take seriously the responsibility of providing stability, opportunity, and a positive workplace culture where people can succeed.

My advice to other owners is this:

Embrace the vision and direction established by Minuteman Press leadership.

Invest in building, training, and empowering a strong team.

Trust your people and create a culture that enables them to succeed.

Learn from successful franchise owners and take advantage of the resources available throughout the system.

If your goal is to achieve President's Club status, understand that success is never a solo effort. Surround yourself with great people and empower them to excel.”





Ken concludes, “I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the entire Minuteman Press team for creating the President's Club program and fostering a culture centered on growth, collaboration, and shared success. I am proud to be part of the Minuteman Press family and grateful for the relationships, support, and opportunities that have helped us achieve this milestone.”

Minuteman Press, Columbia, SC: https://minuteman.com/us/locations/sc/columbia/

Minuteman Press, Myrtle Beach, SC: https://minuteman.com/us/locations/sc/myrtle-beach/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/250638e8-aef6-4230-9d3b-bf1115b48496