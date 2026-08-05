Robbins LLP Reminds Hub Group Investors of the Class Action and Encourages Shareholders with Significant Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About Their Rights

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) securities between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The lawsuit alleges that Hub Group made materially false and misleading statements concerning the Company's financial results, accounting practices, internal controls, and the factors driving its reported financial performance.

According to the complaint, Hub Group allegedly prematurely or incorrectly recognized certain transactions in its financial statements for 2023 and 2024 and later understated purchased transportation costs and accounts payable in its financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025.

Investors who suffered losses may have legal rights and should be aware of the August 28, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Was Hub Group Sued?

According to the complaint, Hub Group's financial statements for Q1 2023 through Q4 2024, including its annual reports for 2023 and 2024, contained material misstatements allegedly caused by the premature or incorrect recognition of certain transactions.

The alleged misstatements concerned, among other things:

operating revenue;

operating income;

revenue recognition;

the effectiveness of Hub Group's internal controls and procedures; and

the factors driving the Company's financial results and growth.



The complaint further alleges that Hub Group's financial statements for Q1 2025 through Q3 2025 contained material misstatements caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable.

According to the complaint, these alleged misstatements affected the Company's reported operating expenses, purchased transportation and warehousing expenses, operating income, internal disclosure controls and procedures, and reported financial performance.

What Happened to Hub Group Stock?

The alleged accounting problems emerged through disclosures in February and May 2026, according to the complaint.

February 5, 2026: Hub Group Announces 2025 Financial Restatement

On February 5, 2026, Hub Group announced that it would restate its financial statements for the first, second, and third quarters of 2025. The Company attributed the restatement to an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable during the first nine months of 2025. Hub Group estimated that the total amount related to the issue that had been recorded during those periods was approximately $77 million.

Following the disclosure, Hub Group's stock price declined approximately 18%, falling from $51.33 per share on February 5, 2026, to $41.96 per share on February 6, 2026.

May 12, 2026: Hub Group Says 2023 and 2024 Financial Reports Should No Longer Be Relied Upon

On May 12, 2026, Hub Group announced that it had identified certain transactions that had been “prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported.” The Company stated that these issues rendered its 2023 and 2024 financial reports materially misstated and that those financial statements “should no longer be relied upon.”

Following the announcement, Hub Group's stock price declined approximately 13%, falling from $41.86 per share on May 11, 2026, to $36.62 per share on May 12, 2026.

What Is the Hub Group Accounting Class Action About?

The lawsuit alleges that Hub Group's public disclosures failed to accurately reflect the Company's financial condition and performance.

The complaint focuses on two alleged accounting issues:

First, the lawsuit alleges that certain transactions were prematurely or incorrectly recognized, or were not adequately supported, resulting in alleged misstatements in Hub Group's 2023 and 2024 financial reports.

Second, the lawsuit alleges that Hub Group understated purchased transportation costs and accounts payable during the first nine months of 2025, resulting in the need to restate its financial statements.

According to the complaint, these alleged accounting errors affected Hub Group's reported revenue, expenses, operating income, financial results, and internal controls.

Why Did HUBG Stock Fall?

According to the complaint, Hub Group's stock declined following two major accounting disclosures in 2026.

On February 6, 2026, HUBG fell approximately 18% after the Company announced a restatement of its first three quarters of 2025 and disclosed an accounting error involving purchased transportation costs and accounts payable.

On May 12, 2026, HUBG declined another approximately 13% after Hub Group disclosed that certain transactions had been prematurely or incorrectly recognized or were not adequately supported and that its 2023 and 2024 financial statements were materially misstated.

Who May Be Eligible?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) securities between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026 may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

If you purchased HUBG securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is an investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class throughout the litigation.

Investors do not have to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the lawsuit is successful.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 28, 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Hub Group class action about?

The lawsuit alleges that Hub Group made materially false and misleading statements concerning its accounting practices, financial results, internal controls, and business performance.

Why is Hub Group restating its financial statements?

According to the complaint, Hub Group announced that it would restate its first three quarters of 2025 because of an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable.

How much was understated in the Hub Group accounting issue?

Hub Group estimated that approximately $77 million related to the 2025 accounting issue had been recorded during the first nine months of 2025.

What happened to Hub Group's 2023 and 2024 financial statements?

On May 12, 2026, Hub Group disclosed that certain transactions had been prematurely or incorrectly recognized or were not adequately supported. The Company stated that its 2023 and 2024 financial reports were materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon.

How much did HUBG stock fall?

According to the complaint, Hub Group stock fell approximately 18% following the February 5, 2026 restatement disclosure and approximately 13% following the Company's May 12, 2026 disclosure concerning its 2023 and 2024 financial statements.

Who can participate in the Hub Group lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hub Group securities between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026 may be eligible to participate in the proposed securities class action.

Do I have to become lead plaintiff?

No. Investors do not have to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery if the litigation is successful.

Does it cost anything to participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery for shareholders, defendants pay attorneys' fees and expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Hub Group securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or call (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Our work is about reinforcing the principles that make our markets function: honest disclosures, responsible leadership, and accountability when fiduciary obligations are breached," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Pl., Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92122

adumas@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003

www.robbinsllp.com



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