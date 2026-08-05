Gran Tierra Ready for Growth following $1.33B Deal

DENVER, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247marketnews.com ) -- Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: GTE) is undertaking one of the most significant transformations in its history, agreeing to sell its Colombia and Ecuador operations to Établissements Maurel & Prom in a transaction valued at approximately $1.33 billion. Rather than simply divesting assets, the company is repositioning itself around a debt-free balance sheet, a strengthened liquidity profile and a growth strategy centered on Canada and Azerbaijan.

Under the agreement, Maurel & Prom will acquire all of Gran Tierra's South American assets, including approximately 29,000 barrels of oil per day of production and roughly 144 million barrels of proved-plus-probable reserves. The purchaser will also assume substantially all of Gran Tierra's outstanding debt and other liabilities. Following the transaction and redemption of its remaining 2027 notes, Gran Tierra expects to emerge with approximately $250 million in cash, an additional $65 million note receivable, no debt and access to an undrawn Canadian credit facility.

The strategic shift follows several moves made over the past two years, including Gran Tierra's expansion into Canada and its exploration agreement covering Azerbaijan's Guba-Khazaryani region. Management believes these retained assets provide stronger long-term risk-adjusted returns while simplifying the company's capital structure and eliminating an estimated $80 million in annual interest expense.

The transaction also creates optionality for shareholders. Gran Tierra announced that a portion of the proceeds is expected to be returned through a share repurchase program, subject to shareholder approval and completion of the transaction. The company estimates its pro forma proved-developed-producing net asset value at approximately $12.49 per fully diluted share, representing an estimated 83% premium to its recent 20-day volume-weighted average share price. Management noted that this estimate excludes any value attributed to contingent resources in Canada or exploration upside in Azerbaijan.

For Maurel & Prom, the acquisition substantially expands its Latin American footprint while adding producing assets in Colombia and Ecuador. The Paris-listed producer, which is majority owned by Indonesia's state energy company Pertamina, brings an established operating presence in Colombia, a strong liquidity position and additional financial flexibility following a recently announced refinancing. The transaction is expected to make Colombia and Ecuador core producing regions within Maurel & Prom's global portfolio.

The deal reflects a broader trend across the energy industry, where producers continue reshaping portfolios to concentrate capital on assets offering stronger returns while improving financial flexibility. Rather than pursuing growth through leverage, Gran Tierra is seeking to emerge with a cleaner balance sheet and fully funded development program, positioning the company to focus on Canadian production growth, exploration activity in Azerbaijan and potential future shareholder returns.

The transaction remains subject to shareholder approval, creditor consents and regulatory approvals in Colombia and Ecuador, with closing targeted around the end of 2026. If completed as planned, the agreement would mark the beginning of a fundamentally different chapter for Gran Tierra, one defined less by geographic diversification and more by financial strength, capital discipline and focused growth.

Sources

Gran Tierra Energy Investor Relations: https://www.grantierra.com/

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (Gran Tierra Filings): https://www.sec.gov/

SEDAR+: https://www.sedarplus.ca/

Établissements Maurel & Prom: https://www.maureletprom.fr/en/

Pertamina: https://www.pertamina.com/





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