Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Indiana School for the Deaf and Glenroy Construction Receive Job Order Contracting Award of Merit from Gordian

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, is excited to announce Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ISBVI), Indiana School for the Deaf (ISD) and Glenroy Construction as recipients of a 2025 Job Order Contracting (JOC) Award of Merit for their $231K project to resurface the outdoor track and install a specialized string track. The Indiana Department of Administration (IDOA) is also recognized for its vital role in the project’s success. A panel of industry experts selected the project for its exemplary use of JOC best practices, strong collaboration and positive impact on the community.

In 2024, ISBVI and ISD started a significant step forward for both communities with a multi-year co-location project. In tandem with this project, ISBVI campus relocated to ISD, triggering the need for some inclusive renovation projects. With time dwindling before their first multi-school track meet, ISBVI and ISD accessed Gordian’s Job Order Contracting through IDOA to resurface an existing track and install a string track with specialized guide ropes for runners with visual impairments.

“This mission-driven, fast-track project demonstrates how JOC delivers speed, flexibility, cost efficiency and meaningful community impact,” said Ryan Hargis, Regional Director of Operations at Gordian. “It’s incredibly rewarding to help deliver this valuable outcome for the customer and the community.”

JOC is an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) construction delivery method that allows many projects to be completed through a single, competitively awarded contract. Through close coordination between the schools and awarded contractor Glenroy Construction, upgrades were completed in time for the event.

“At its core, this project is about creating access and opportunity,” said Lotta Bager, Chief Operations Officer at Gordian. “By leveraging JOC, the team created an inclusive space where all students can compete with confidence and be recognized for their achievements.”

Without JOC, the project may not have been completed in time to host the pre-scheduled Tri-State Track Meet. The collaboration between ISBVI, ISD, IDOA, Glenroy Construction and Gordian’s team ensured students had a space where they could compete.

Mark Costlow, Maintenance Supervisor at ISBVI, said, “Working on this project with Gordian was seamless, professional and completed on time.”

Read more about the award-winning track project here.

The presentation of the Award of Merit in Job Order Contracting to ISD, ISBVI, IDOA and Glenroy Construction was held on Tuesday, July 28.

To learn more about the award program, all of the award recipients and their transformative JOC projects, please visit Job Order Contracting Awards.

About the Awards

Gordian’s Job Order Contracting Awards is an annual award program recognizing innovative uses of Job Order Contracting (JOC). Submissions are judged on their adherence to JOC best practices, innovation, complexity, special circumstances, community impact and overall time and cost savings. The Job Order Contracting Awards recognize projects completed the previous year, and nominations are submitted by agency owners, contractors or Gordian Account Managers.​ The program’s highest honor, The Harry H. Mellon Award of Excellence in Job Order Contracting, is named for Harry H. Mellon, the creator of JOC and founder of Gordian.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

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