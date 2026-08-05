Former Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman Named Chairman of SuperCritical Materials

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperCritical Materials Corp ("SuperCritical Materials" or "SUPC"), developer of industrial-scale uranium production infrastructure from seawater designed to fuel the Intelligence Economy, today announced the appointment of Neal Froneman as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Froneman joins SuperCritical Materials as the Company advances engineering and commercial development activities aimed at deploying industrial-scale systems capable of producing uranium feedstock from the world's oceans.

Widely regarded as one of the mining industry's most accomplished builders and capital allocators, Mr. Froneman has more than three decades of executive leadership experience across global mining, resource development, capital markets, and industrial operations. During his career, he has served as CEO of five major mining companies, including Uranium One, and is best known for transforming a small South African gold producer into Sibanye Stillwater, one of the world's largest precious metals mining companies. Mr. Froneman retired from Sibanye Stillwater in September 2025. He also serves as chairman of the World Gold Council.

As Chairman, Mr. Froneman will work closely with Chief Executive Officer, Alexander Canon Bryan, and the Company's leadership team to support SuperCritical's transition from technology development to infrastructure deployment.

"Neal has spent his career building resource companies, developing complex industrial projects, and creating long-term value for shareholders," said Alexander Canon Bryan, Chief Executive Officer of SuperCritical Materials. "His experience scaling capital-intensive businesses, navigating global resource markets, and leading organizations through periods of transformational growth, will be invaluable as we advance toward commercial deployment."

Mr. Froneman is also an investor in SuperCritical Materials.

"I was first drawn to SuperCritical Materials because of the technology, the market opportunity, and the team's vision for building a new category of fuel production infrastructure," said Froneman. "What has strengthened my conviction is the scale of the problem. Global demand for reliable, carbon-free energy is accelerating, yet fuel supply remains one of the most important long-term constraints facing the nuclear industry."

SuperCritical Materials is pursuing a practical and differentiated approach to expanding fuel availability by commercializing advanced seawater uranium extraction technology. Mr. Froneman's experience and network will be invaluable in the deployment of this infrastructure, infrastructure which can support the next generation of nuclear growth, and the energy demands of the Intelligence Economy.

About SuperCritical Materials

SuperCritical Materials is developing industrial-scale nuclear fuel production infrastructure. The Company is focused on expanding future fuel availability for the growing global nuclear energy sector and enabling the energy infrastructure required to support the Intelligence Economy. To learn more, please visit: www.supercritical.one

Media Contact

Grant Draper

media@supercritical.one

www.supercritical.one

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