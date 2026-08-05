BingX Unveils 2 Million USDT Multi-Asset Trading Campaign Around Today's Most-Watched Market Trends





PANAMA CITY, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced a 2 million USDT trading campaign inviting users to trade some of today's most active market opportunities across cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, forex, commodities, and other asset classes.

Running from August 5 to August 31, 2026 (UTC+8), the campaign marks the fifth edition of BingX’s Global Capital Gala series. The campaign encourages users to explore trending opportunities across multiple asset classes through BingX's unified multi-asset trading platform.

The campaign arrives as narratives, particularly those across the artificial intelligence and memory technology industries, continue to attract market attention, alongside a wave of earnings reports from major global companies. By bringing these opportunities together, BingX enables traders to respond to market-moving events across multiple asset classes as they unfold.

Participants can earn rewards by completing market trend-themed trading tasks throughout the campaign. These include incentives for first-time trading, daily futures trading, and reaching cumulative futures trading milestones, and participating in market trend-themed events. Eligible users who complete the applicable requirements will be able to claim trading bonus rewards and share in the total prize pool.

"Markets no longer move in isolation," said Kevin Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at BingX. "A major earnings report can influence AI stocks, semiconductor companies, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and broader market sentiment within hours. Traders increasingly want one platform where they can quickly access what's moving, rather than switching between different brokers or exchanges. That's exactly the experience BingX is building."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bingx.com

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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