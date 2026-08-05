A CEO With a Proven Track Record of Success in Growing and Scaling Biopharmaceutical Companies Just Appointed CEO at a Clinical-Stage Biotech, Months Before Its Pivotal Phase 3 Readout

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary - In biotech, the gap between a promising drug and a commercial success is often bridged by a single thing: the operator who has done it before. Helus Pharma (Nasdaq: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP), a clinical-stage company developing novel treatments for depression and anxiety, has just brought in exactly that kind of operator, appointing Michael Halstead, the former President of Intra-Cellular Therapies, as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The move lands months before the company's first pivotal Phase 3 data readout, and it places Helus alongside a cohort of companies working to modernize psychiatric treatment, from Definium Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DFTX) and Compass Pathways (Nasdaq: CMPS) to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and AtaiBeckley (Nasdaq: ATAI).

Key Takeaways

A proven commercialization operator takes the helm. Helus Pharma appointed Michael Halstead, former President of Intra-Cellular Therapies, as CEO, effective immediately, bringing 25 years of industry experience across late-stage development and commercialization.

Helus Pharma appointed Michael Halstead, former President of Intra-Cellular Therapies, as CEO, effective immediately, bringing 25 years of industry experience across late-stage development and commercialization. A track record that includes a $14.6 billion exit. At Intra-Cellular, Halstead helped transform the company from early-stage clinical development into a fully integrated commercial enterprise, supported the launch of CAPLYTA, and led the company's US$14.6 billion sale to Johnson & Johnson in 2025.

At Intra-Cellular, Halstead helped transform the company from early-stage clinical development into a fully integrated commercial enterprise, supported the launch of CAPLYTA, and led the company's US$14.6 billion sale to Johnson & Johnson in 2025. The timing is deliberate. The appointment comes as Helus prepares for topline data from APPROACH, the first pivotal Phase 3 study of HLP003 as an adjunctive treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), expected in Q4 2026.

The appointment comes as Helus prepares for topline data from APPROACH, the first pivotal Phase 3 study of HLP003 as an adjunctive treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), expected in Q4 2026. A late-stage program with regulatory backing. HLP003 is a proprietary novel serotonergic agonist that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA for adjunctive MDD, with enrollment complete in APPROACH and continuing in the second pivotal study, EMBRACE.

HLP003 is a proprietary novel serotonergic agonist that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA for adjunctive MDD, with enrollment complete in APPROACH and continuing in the second pivotal study, EMBRACE. A broad IP position. Helus reports an intellectual property portfolio of more than 350 patent applications and more than 100 granted patents worldwide across its programs.





Why This Hire Matters

Halstead brings 25 years of industry experience, most recently as President of Intra-Cellular Therapies, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the company from an early-stage clinical development organization into a fully integrated commercial biopharmaceutical enterprise. He was instrumental in the development, launch, and commercialization of CAPLYTA (lumateperone), which has received approvals across multiple indications including schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder, the exact indication Helus is now pursuing with its lead asset.



Halstead managed multiple equity offerings and led Intra-Cellular's US$14.6 billion sale to Johnson & Johnson in 2025. Before Intra-Cellular, he held senior leadership roles at Warner Chilcott, where he oversaw major strategic initiatives including the US$3 billion acquisition of Procter & Gamble's pharmaceutical business in 2009 and the company's US$8.5 billion sale to Actavis in 2013. In other words, Helus has hired an executive whose career has been defined by guiding neuroscience and pharmaceutical companies through exactly the late-stage development, infrastructure buildout, and commercialization, and ultimately value-realizing transactions, that Helus is now approaching.



The company framed the appointment in those terms. “Mr. Halstead's leadership and operational experience guiding pharmaceutical companies through late-stage development, infrastructure buildout, and commercialization will be invaluable as we execute against our upcoming HLP003 and HLP004 clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones,” said Eric So, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Helus Pharma.

The Catalyst on the Horizon

What makes the timing notable is the catalyst it precedes. Helus is advancing HLP003 through the Phase 3 PARADIGM program as an adjunctive treatment for Major Depressive Disorder. Enrollment is complete in APPROACH, the first pivotal study, with topline data expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, while enrollment continues in EMBRACE, the second pivotal study, and participant rollover proceeds into EXTEND, the long-term extension study. HLP003 is a proprietary novel serotonergic agonist that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the adjunctive treatment of MDD, a designation that may potentially expedite the development and review of drugs addressing serious conditions.



For an incoming CEO, arriving just ahead of a first pivotal readout is a meaningful vote of confidence in the underlying program. Halstead pointed to that program in his own remarks. “I'm honored to join the Helus Pharma team at this crucial stage in the Company's evolution,” said Mr. Halstead. “HLP003, a potential differentiated new option in the adjunctive treatment landscape for MDD, and HLP004, a compelling short-acting compound in development for generalized anxiety disorder, position Helus Pharma to pursue a unique approach focused on the outcomes that matter most to patients.”



He also tied his decision to the clinical data generated to date. “The clinical results in the HLP003 program to date suggest the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for MDD,” concluded Mr. Halstead, adding that the company's portfolio of more than 350 patent applications and more than 100 granted patents worldwide provides a solid foundation for continued growth. As with any investigational program, those statements describe potential rather than proven outcomes, and the Q4 2026 topline readout is what will begin to test them.

A Large, Underserved Market

The opportunity Helus is chasing is defined by scale and by the shortcomings of existing options. Major depressive disorder is one of the most common and disabling conditions in the world, and a substantial share of patients do not achieve adequate relief from current antidepressants, which is why adjunctive therapies, added on top of a patient's existing treatment, have become a strategically important part of the field. Helus describes its lead asset as a potential differentiated new option in precisely that adjunctive landscape, and its second compound, HLP004, targets generalized anxiety disorder, another large and underserved indication.



That is also why the broader psychiatric-drug sector has drawn intense investor and strategic interest, including the wave of dealmaking that saw large pharmaceutical companies pay up for differentiated CNS assets. Helus, operating in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, and now led by an executive who helped orchestrate one of the largest such deals, is positioning itself squarely within that current. The strategy is coherent, but it remains dependent on clinical outcomes that have not yet been reported.

The Companies Modernizing Psychiatric Treatment

The four companies below are referenced solely as market and sector context, span the modern depression and CNS-psychiatry landscape, and are far larger and more established than Helus. They are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Helus Pharma, and their results are not indicative of Helus's prospects. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

Definium Therapeutics (Nasdaq: DFTX)

Definium Therapeutics is a late-stage psychiatry company, rebranded from MindMed, developing next-generation treatments for psychiatric conditions. Its lead candidate DT120, an orally disintegrating tablet, carries FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for generalized anxiety disorder, with multiple Phase 3 readouts anticipated in 2026, alongside a broader pipeline spanning depression and other indications, and it reported a substantial cash position to fund its programs. Definium is one of the closest listed peers to Helus, another company advancing novel, mechanistically differentiated CNS candidates through late-stage trials for anxiety and depression, at a larger and better-capitalized scale.

Compass Pathways (Nasdaq: CMPS)

Compass Pathways is a mental-health biotechnology company developing COMP360, a psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression that has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and is advancing through Phase 3, with the company pursuing a rolling New Drug Application submission and additional programs in other psychiatric conditions. Compass is among the furthest-advanced developers of a novel depression therapy, and it is included as a reference for the late-stage end of the next-generation CNS field Helus is working within, at a more advanced regulatory stage than Helus has reached.

AtaiBeckley (Nasdaq: ATAI)

AtaiBeckley, formed through the combination of atai Life Sciences and Beckley Psytech, develops a portfolio of clinical-stage neuropsychiatric therapies for mental-health conditions including treatment-resistant depression, with lead programs carrying Breakthrough Therapy Designation and advancing toward Phase 3. AtaiBeckley illustrates the multi-asset, platform approach to novel psychiatric drug development, and it is referenced as context for the broader cohort of companies pursuing mechanistically differentiated treatments for depression and anxiety alongside Helus, on a larger and more diversified basis.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest healthcare companies in the world, and in psychiatry it markets Spravato (esketamine), a novel-mechanism treatment for depression that has become a significant franchise. It is also the acquirer of Intra-Cellular Therapies, the company Helus's new CEO helped build and sell, a transaction that underscored the strategic value large pharmaceutical companies place on differentiated CNS assets. Johnson & Johnson is referenced as the scaled incumbent and consolidator in modern psychiatric treatment, a reminder of both the commercial prize and the acquisition appetite that define the space Helus operates in.

What to Watch

For Helus, the near-term markers are clear and sequential. The defining one is the Phase 3 APPROACH topline readout expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. Around it, watch for continued enrollment progress in EMBRACE, for updates on the HLP004 generalized anxiety program, and for how the new CEO begins to shape strategy, infrastructure, and any commercialization or partnering groundwork ahead of potential data. Halstead's arrival suggests the company is preparing to operate as a late-stage, potentially commercial enterprise rather than a purely clinical one.



The backdrop is favorable in the ways that matter: MDD is an enormous, underserved market, adjunctive therapy is a strategically important niche within it, HLP003 carries Breakthrough Therapy Designation, and the CNS space has attracted both investor enthusiasm and major acquisitions. The cautions are equally clear and specific to Helus's stage. It is a clinical-stage company whose lead asset has not completed its Phase 3 pivotal program, has not been approved, and has not been shown to be safe or effective for its intended use; Phase 3 readouts carry real risk, and the sector has seen high-profile late-stage failures. A proven operator at the helm does not change the biology or guarantee the data. But bringing in an executive with Halstead's specific track record, in this indication, at this moment, is a deliberate signal about how Helus intends to approach the pivotal stretch just ahead, and the Q4 2026 readout is where the thesis meets the evidence.

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Article Source:

[1] Helus Pharma, “Helus Pharma Appoints Michael Halstead as Chief Executive Officer,” August 3, 2026.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Clinical, Regulatory, and Forward-Looking Statements. Helus Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. Its product candidates, including HLP003 and HLP004, are investigational, have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, or any other regulatory authority, and have not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for their intended uses. Breakthrough Therapy Designation does not guarantee approval or expedited approval. This publication may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the timing and outcome of the APPROACH, EMBRACE, and EXTEND studies and the PARADIGM program, the Q4 2026 topline readout, the potential of HLP003 and HLP004, the size of the market opportunity, and the company's commercialization and growth prospects. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, including clinical-trial, regulatory, competitive, commercialization, and financing risks. Clinical results to date are not necessarily predictive of future results, and Phase 3 studies may fail to meet their endpoints. Statements attributed to company representatives describe management's views and potential outcomes, not proven results. Helus Pharma is the commercial operating name of Cybin Inc. Readers should refer to the company's continuous disclosure record, including its filings available under the company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar, for a full discussion of risk factors. Nothing in this article is medical advice or a claim that any Helus product diagnoses, treats, cures, or prevents any disease or condition.

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