THCA Gummies: Passion Farms Expands Its Product Portfolio with Premium THCA Edibles

HOUSTON, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passion Farms , one of the leading cannabis companies nationwide, has announced the expansion of its line of premium THCA edibles. This move is an indication of Passion Farms’ dedication to offering high-quality edible products to meet the growing demand for consistency, transparency, and premium quality. Through the development of its edible line, Passion Farms intends to provide more quality-based products to serve its wholesale and retail customers in the USA.

In connection with the expansion of the brand, Passion Farms has announced Sour Watermelon Lemonade, an exclusive 10-pack THCA gummy featuring natural fruit purees and a tasty sour watermelon with a lemonade taste profile. Made from vegan pectin and boasting verifiable COA batch testing, the product highlights the commitment of Passion Farms to quality ingredients and transparency of the manufacturing process.

Regarding the increased demand for premium THCA edibles, Gautham Chidambaram , a cannabis industry expert, stated that:

"With the continued advancement of the edible product market, consumers are now placing more importance on quality than ever before. Serving size consistency, product labels, independent lab testing, and quality manufacturing standards have been identified as major factors in producing a high-quality edible product. Companies that value such principles are leading the charge in setting higher quality standards."

This expansion follows an increase in the demand for high-quality THCA edibles in the U.S. market. By improving the quality of formulations, ingredients, and production in its edible product line, Passion Farms remains true to its promise of offering premium THCA products that meet customer demands and support growth.

Product Innovation Through Sour Watermelon Lemonade

Sour Watermelon Lemonade is the newest addition to the line of THCA edibles from Passion Farms. The gummy was designed as part of the 10-pack THCA line, using real fruit puree and vegan pectin. The product's manufacturing process is transparent and is evidenced by verified batch Certificates of Analysis (COAs).

This release will help solidify the brand's edibles line and further demonstrate the company's dedication to providing high-quality THCA products.

THCA Edibles Portfolio Expansion

The expansion of Passion Farms' THCA edibles portfolio broadens the company's premium product offerings in response to evolving market demand. The addition strengthens its edible category while reinforcing the company's focus on delivering premium products across its retail and wholesale channels.

The expansion helps both retail and wholesale clients by offering premium THCA edibles manufactured using quality processes and high-quality ingredients. As consumer interest in premium edible products continues to grow, Passion Farms remains committed to expanding its portfolio with products that deliver reliable quality, transparent information, and long-term value across the United States.

Meeting Demand for Premium THCA Edibles

Premium THCA edibles remain an increasing force with the rising number of consumers who require convenient edible products to match their buying trends. This trend has prompted manufacturers to widen their ranges of edibles with innovative, reliable formulations and more varieties.

The expanded range of products from Passion Farms indicates how the market trends have evolved, adding new products to the current range of products in the market. By investing in premium THCA edibles, the company intends to cater to the changing consumer trends and demands.

Retail and Wholesale Market Expansion

The increased THCA edibles product line at Passion Farms will further contribute to its growth through the retail and wholesale markets. With an expanded edibles product line, Passion Farms is offering more retailers, distributors, and partners access to high-quality products developed for consistent, transparent performance.

With the addition of Sour Watermelon Lemonade to its product portfolio, Passion Farms is meeting demand for premium THCA edibles. Due to its vertically integrated production process and product reliability, Passion Farms has strengthened its market position and growth prospects in the country.

About Passion Farms

Passion Farms is a nationally recognized, multi-state cannabis operator rooted in Houston, Texas, and operating in California, Oklahoma, and Texas. Passion Farms specializes in providing premium cannabis products such as THCA flower , edibles, disposables, cartridges, concentrates, and wholesale solutions for retailers, distributors, and other business partners in the USA.

Through its vertically integrated business model and quality assurance, Passion Farms has been providing selectively sourced products that help make an informed decision about their purchase.

FAQs

1. What are THCA gummies?

THCA gummies are edible products formulated with tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), offering a convenient format with consistent serving sizes. Consumers often choose them for their portability, ease of use, and product consistency.

2. Are THCA gummies legal?

The legality of THCA gummies depends on federal, state, and local regulations. Consumers should review the laws in their jurisdiction before purchasing or using THCA edible products, as requirements may vary by location.

3. What should I look for when buying THCA gummies?

When buying THCA gummies, consumers should consider factors such as independent laboratory testing, transparent cannabinoid labeling, consistent serving sizes, ingredient quality, and reliable manufacturing standards to help ensure product quality and consistency.

4. Why did Passion Farms expand its THCA edible portfolio?

The expansion is driven by growing consumer demand for premium THCA edible products while reinforcing Passion Farms' commitment to quality, consistency, and transparency across its expanding portfolio.

5. Are Bulk THCA Gummies available through Passion Farms?

Yes. Passion Farms provides Bulk THCA Gummies through their wholesale service to eligible retailers and distributors. Availability of the product depends on inventory and relevant state laws. Potential customers are advised to inquire with the company about the bulk purchasing process.

6. How long do THCA gummies last?

As long as they are stored in a cool, dry place and kept in their original packaging, THCA gummies will usually stay fresh for several months. It is important to always read the shelf life information on the product package.

7. What is the difference between THCA and Delta-9 THC?

THCA is an acid form of THC that is naturally found in the cannabis plant, whereas Delta-9 THC is another kind of cannabinoid produced by the conversion of THCA. They vary in terms of their chemical composition and regulation.



