Levin Papantonio Client Awarded $88 Million Verdict in First Federal Covidien Hernia Mesh Bellwether Trial

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A federal jury has ordered Medtronic to pay $88 million to Larry Patterson and his wife, Tammy, after finding that hernia mesh made by its Covidien unit caused Larry serious injuries and that his doctors were never adequately warned of the risks. Timothy M. O’Brien, shareholder in Levin, Papantonio, Proctor, Buchanan, O’Brien, Barr & Mougey, P.A., led the trial team before U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris in Boston. Kelsey Stokes of Stokes & Hobbs also handled key witnesses and tried the case with O’Brien.

Patterson, 61, was implanted with a Symbotex hernia mesh during a 2017 hernia repair. But the mesh’s protective collagen coating dissolved in about seven days, far sooner than the 30 days doctors were told to expect, causing the mesh to adhere to his bowel. He had to undergo a second surgery to remove the mesh–along with several inches of his intestine. Larry and Tammy each testified about the toll the past six years have taken on their lives.

The jury found Covidien failed to warn physicians about the mesh’s risks, awarding $77 million to Larry Patterson and $11 million to Tammy Patterson on her consortium claim. This $88 million verdict is the highest award for compensatory damages in the 15-year history of mesh products litigation in the U.S., including all of the hernia mesh trials and the dozens of transvaginal mesh trials that preceded it.

Mr. O’Brien stated: “This is a substantial verdict for the substantial damage caused to this wonderful man and his wife. The jury found this company concealed the truth about Symbotex, and hit them with the consequences.”

Patterson’s case was the first of more than 2,400 lawsuits against Covidien to reach a jury, out of a federal multidistrict litigation (MDL No. 3029) coordinating claims that its hernia mesh products, including Parietex, ProGrip, and Symbotex, were defectively designed and inadequately labeled. This verdict resolves only the Pattersons’ claims.

Covidien denied the allegations throughout the trial, arguing that Larry Patterson’s medical history and other risk factors caused his injuries.

Timeline of the Litigation

January 2024: The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation consolidated 900 cases before the United States District Court of Appeal of the District of Massachusetts. The MDL now includes more than 2,500 cases.

2024–2025: The parties completed coordinated discovery and prepared representative bellwether cases for trial.

January 2026: The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts scheduled Patterson v. Covidien as the first federal bellwether trial.

July 2026: The first federal bellwether trial began in Massachusetts.

August 4, 2026: The jury returned an $88 million verdict in favor of the Pattersons.

Levin Papantonio Leads the Way

Levin Papantonio has played a leadership role throughout the Covidien Hernia Mesh MDL through Shareholder Timothy M. O’Brien, who serves on the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee. O’Brien was joined by co-lead Kelsey Stokes of Stokes & Hobbs LP. Levin Papantonio attorneys Alex Taylor and Caleb Cunningham worked to develop important trial testimony, including Mr. Patterson’s implanting surgeon, whose testimony as a neutral witness supported the failure-to-warn claims, and other experts.

The case is Patterson v. Covidien Inc., No. 1:22-cv-10153, member case in MDL 3029, pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

About Levin Papantonio

Founded in 1955, Levin Papantonio has represented individuals and families harmed by dangerous products and corporate misconduct, helping to secure over $85 billion in verdicts and settlements for clients across the country. The firm has served in leadership roles in many of the nation's largest mass tort cases and continues to advocate for clients in complex pharmaceutical, medical device, environmental, and products liability litigation.

Media Contact

Matt Warren | Levin Papantonio | mwarren@levinlaw.com | 850-435-7030

Attorney Contact

Tim O’Brien | Levin Papantonio | tobrien@levinlaw.com | 850-435-7083