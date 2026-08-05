allwhere Expands UK Operations with Upgraded Depot





NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- allwhere, the leading IT asset lifecycle management platform, today announced the expansion of its UK operations with the opening of a larger, upgraded depot. The investment increases warehouse capacity, streamlines fulfillment operations, and strengthens allwhere's ability to support organizations managing employee devices across the United Kingdom.

The upgraded facility represents a significant investment in allwhere's existing UK infrastructure, enabling the company to deliver faster turnaround times, greater operational efficiency, and additional inventory capacity as demand for global device lifecycle management continues to grow.

"As more organizations build distributed teams, the operational side of IT has become increasingly important," said Tony Solomon, VP of Global Operations at allwhere. "This investment strengthens the foundation of our UK operations, allowing us to fulfill orders more efficiently, scale alongside our customers, and continue delivering the high level of service they expect from allwhere."

Built to Support Growing IT Operations

The expanded UK depot enhances every stage of the device lifecycle by improving warehouse operations and increasing fulfillment capacity.

Customers can expect benefits including:

Faster fulfillment, expedited shipping, and improved turnaround times for deployments and retrievals

Increased warehouse capacity to support growing inventory needs

More efficient storage, inventory management, and redeployment workflows

Standardized operational processes that improve consistency and scalability

End-to-end lifecycle support managed through a single platform





Whether onboarding a new employee, retrieving equipment from an offboarded team member, storing spare inventory, or preparing devices for redeployment, the upgraded facility enables allwhere to execute these workflows more efficiently while maintaining complete visibility through its platform.

Software and Operations, Unified

Unlike traditional asset management solutions that rely on disconnected software, logistics providers, and warehouses, allwhere combines workflow automation with global operational infrastructure.

Organizations can manage procurement, deployment, inventory, retrievals, storage, repairs, redeployment, and IT asset disposition through a single platform, while allwhere handles the operational execution behind the scenes.

The expanded UK depot further strengthens this model by providing the operational capacity needed to support larger fleets, faster fulfillment, and increasingly complex IT programs.

Continuing to Invest in Global Infrastructure

The UK depot expansion is part of allwhere's continued investment in its global logistics network. allwhere currently operates full-service depots in the UK, Canada, EU, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. Later this year, the company plans to further scale its infrastructure into the APAC region, with upcoming depot services in Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and more.

As organizations continue to scale distributed workforces, allwhere remains focused on expanding the operational infrastructure that powers modern IT teams—combining intelligent software with local logistics expertise to simplify device lifecycle management around the world.

About allwhere

allwhere is a laptop retrieval and IT procurement company that automates the IT asset lifecycle for companies ranging from startups to enterprises. From procurement and deployment to storage, maintenance, and retrieval, allwhere provides the infrastructure businesses need to support a global, distributed workforce.

Contact

Head of Marketing

Brent Singleton

allwhere

info@allwhere.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/244f1949-20d0-483a-960f-8de157886411