INLIF Soars Ahead of Critical Shareholder Vote

DENVER, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247marketnews.com ) -- INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF) emerged as a top gainer after investors focused on the company's upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for August 17, 2026, where shareholders will vote on a series of significant capital structure proposals that could reshape the company's share base.

The proposed resolutions include a substantial increase in authorized share capital, expanding from approximately 1.09 million authorized shares to 8.5 billion authorized shares, followed by a reduction in the par value of each ordinary share from US$0.32 to US$0.0001. According to the company, these measures are part of a broader capital reorganization that will be presented for shareholder approval at the meeting. While changes to authorized share capital do not automatically result in the issuance of new shares, they provide companies with substantially greater flexibility for potential future financing, acquisitions, equity incentives or other corporate purposes.

INLIF operates through its Chinese operating subsidiary, Ewatt Robot Equipment Co. Ltd., which develops and manufactures robotic manipulator arms used in injection molding automation. Beyond traditional industrial automation, the company has expanded into intelligent robotics and automation solutions supporting sectors including new energy manufacturing. As manufacturers continue adopting automation to improve productivity and address labor shortages, demand for industrial robotic systems remains an important long-term industry trend.

The company participates in a global industrial automation market that continues to benefit from investments in smart manufacturing, robotics and factory modernization. China's manufacturing sector has remained a major driver of automation adoption as producers seek greater efficiency and higher-value production capabilities. Companies supplying robotic handling equipment, machine automation and intelligent manufacturing solutions continue to operate within a market supported by long-term industrial digitization trends.

At the same time, investors should recognize that unusual premarket price movements often attract momentum trading, which can result in elevated volatility before and after major corporate events. Shareholder meetings involving significant capital structure changes frequently receive increased market attention, but price action alone does not necessarily reflect changes in a company's underlying fundamentals. Investors will likely monitor the outcome of the August 17 vote for additional clarity regarding management's long-term capital strategy.

Important Considerations Regarding Chinese Stocks

INLIF is a China-based operating company listed in the United States through a Cayman Islands holding company structure, a corporate framework commonly used by many Chinese issuers. Chinese stocks are often better swing or scalp trades. Investments in U.S.-listed Chinese companies may involve additional risks compared with many domestic issuers, including regulatory developments in both China and the United States, differences in corporate governance standards, variable access to audits and financial information, geopolitical tensions, foreign exchange considerations and the possibility of increased market volatility. Investors should carefully review the company's SEC filings and risk disclosures before making investment decisions.

Sources

INLIF Investor Relations: https://ir.yiwate88.com/

INLIF SEC Filings: https://ir.yiwate88.com/sec-filings.html

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: https://www.sec.gov/

International Federation of Robotics: https://ifr.org/

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – Investor Bulletin on China-Based Issuers: https://www.investor.gov/





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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.