Healthcare Informatics Market Size to Hit USD 153.04 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Informatics Market Size was valued at USD 48.75 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 153.04 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 12.12% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Growing adoption of electronic health records (EHR), healthcare analytics, AI-powered clinical decision support, cloud healthcare platforms, and interoperability solutions continues to accelerate market growth worldwide.

Healthcare organizations are rapidly investing in healthcare informatics solutions to improve clinical decision-making, operational efficiency, patient engagement, interoperability, and data-driven healthcare delivery. Increasing adoption of AI, cloud computing, predictive analytics, and digital health platforms is transforming healthcare systems globally.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Solution

In the year 2025, the EHR segment had a dominant position in the Healthcare Informatics Market, contributing to 26.00% of total revenue generation. This is attributed to increasing regulatory pressure for digitized patient information, increased interoperability, and increased adoption of electronic documentation systems. The Healthcare Analytics segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of CAGR with a value of 14.77%. This is attributed to increased adoption of predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud-native analytics platform, and precision medicine solutions.

By Deployment

Cloud-Based deployment type held the highest market share of 48.00% in 2025 due to rising need for scalable IT infrastructure in healthcare, data management, interoperability and integration with telehealth and remote monitoring platforms. The fastest growth will be seen in the Hybrid deployment type with a CAGR of 17.68%, as the preference of healthcare providers towards hybrid infrastructures increases owing to their combination of on-premise security and cloud-based scalability, which can help in securely storing sensitive data of patients as well as enable AI in healthcare applications.

By Application

Clinical Informatics was the leading component of the Healthcare Informatics Market with a market share of 31.00% in 2025 because of increasing utilization of Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), electronic prescriptions, and digital patient management systems across the globe. Population Health Management is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.88% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035 due to the growing usage of value-based healthcare practices, risk prediction analytics, and chronic disease management programs.

By End User

The Hospitals & Health Systems Segment dominated the market with a 39.00% share in 2025 owing to significant investments in healthcare digitization, AI-driven clinical decision support, interoperable healthcare platforms, and patient management solutions. The Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical Companies Segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 13.66%, owing to the rising implementation of healthcare analytics, real world evidence platforms, clinical research solutions, and precision medicine.

Regional Analysis:

North America continued to be the biggest market in 2025, contributing around 43.00% to the total revenue generated worldwide. North America continues to reap benefits from its mature healthcare IT infrastructure, wide use of electronic health records, interoperable regulations, good reimbursement system, and huge spending on AI, cloud computing, predictive analysis, and digital healthcare.

The U.S. Healthcare Informatics Market was valued at USD 19.70 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 60.45 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.87% during 2026–2035. Growth is supported by the broad use of electronic health records, interoperability initiatives on a national scale via TEFCA, increased spending on artificial intelligence-based clinical decision support systems, cloud computing solutions for healthcare, predictive analytics, cyber security solutions, and digital healthcare infrastructure growth.

The Europe Healthcare Informatics Market is estimated to be USD 12.43 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 35.62 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.11% during 2026–2035. Europe continues to represent a significant regional market supported by strong universal healthcare systems, digital health policies, and ongoing investments in interoperable healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the high rate of digitization in the healthcare industry, increased investments by governments, expansion in the healthcare infrastructure, and adoption of cloud-based healthcare solutions in countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia. Future growth in AI healthcare applications, telehealth, and healthcare analytics is anticipated to provide many opportunities in the future.

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Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Oracle Health

Epic Systems Corporation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Veradigm Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Meditech

athenahealth, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

IBM Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Optum, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Infor Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Health Catalyst, Inc.

CitiusTech Inc.

Recent Developments:

2026: Oracle Health introduced enhanced AI-powered Clinical AI Agent capabilities that automate physician documentation, streamline clinical workflows, and improve operational efficiency across healthcare organizations.

Oracle Health introduced enhanced AI-powered Clinical AI Agent capabilities that automate physician documentation, streamline clinical workflows, and improve operational efficiency across healthcare organizations. 2025: Microsoft expanded Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare with new AI, interoperability, and healthcare cybersecurity capabilities designed to strengthen secure digital healthcare transformation.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

HEALTHCARE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND INTEROPERABILITY ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchange platforms, interoperability frameworks, and nationwide digital healthcare initiatives across global healthcare systems.

– helps you evaluate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchange platforms, interoperability frameworks, and nationwide digital healthcare initiatives across global healthcare systems. AI-POWERED CLINICAL DECISION SUPPORT AND HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS INSIGHTS – helps you understand how artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, machine learning, and clinical intelligence platforms are transforming patient care, operational efficiency, and evidence-based decision-making.

– helps you understand how artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, machine learning, and clinical intelligence platforms are transforming patient care, operational efficiency, and evidence-based decision-making. CLOUD HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE AND CYBERSECURITY TRENDS – helps you assess the impact of cloud computing, hybrid healthcare IT environments, secure data exchange, cybersecurity advancements, and regulatory compliance on healthcare informatics adoption.

– helps you assess the impact of cloud computing, hybrid healthcare IT environments, secure data exchange, cybersecurity advancements, and regulatory compliance on healthcare informatics adoption. POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT AND VALUE-BASED CARE OUTLOOK – helps you identify opportunities driven by preventive healthcare, chronic disease management, precision medicine, remote patient monitoring, and value-based healthcare delivery models.

– helps you identify opportunities driven by preventive healthcare, chronic disease management, precision medicine, remote patient monitoring, and value-based healthcare delivery models. HEALTHCARE IT DEPLOYMENT, DIGITAL WORKFLOW, AND TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate cloud deployment strategies, AI-enabled clinical workflows, healthcare analytics platforms, revenue cycle management solutions, and digital transformation investments across providers and payers.

– helps you evaluate cloud deployment strategies, AI-enabled clinical workflows, healthcare analytics platforms, revenue cycle management solutions, and digital transformation investments across providers and payers. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you assess regional adoption trends, government digital health initiatives, interoperability regulations, technology investments, and competitive positioning shaping the global Healthcare Informatics Market.

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Healthcare Informatics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 48.75 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 153.04 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.12% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Solution (Electronic Health Records (EHR), Healthcare Analytics, Clinical Information Systems, Revenue Cycle Management, Others)

• By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise, Hybrid)

• By Application (Clinical Informatics, Administrative Informatics, Operational Informatics, Population Health Management, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals & Health Systems, Healthcare Providers & Clinics, Healthcare Payers, Life Sciences & Pharmaceutical Companies, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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