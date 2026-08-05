Computer Microchips Market Size to Worth USD 74.70 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Microchips Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Computer Microchips Market was worth USD 30.03 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 74.70 Billion by 2035, propelling at a CAGR of 9.54% during 2026–2035.”

AI Adoption and Semiconductor Manufacturing Investments Continue to Accelerate Global Market Growth

The growing popularity of AI, machine learning, cloud computing, and other modern digital technology applications is increasing the demand for computer microchips in next generation products. The increasing investments in fabs, processor architecture, AI accelerators, memory technologies, and homegrown semiconductor manufacturing programs are helping in making the future growth prospects of this industry more secure. The factors that are responsible for the development of the market during the forecast period include government incentives and innovations in processor performance.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

Micron Technology

NVIDIA Corporation

Broadcom Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

SK Hynix Inc.

GlobalFoundries Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Marvell Technology, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

onsemi

Renesas Electronics Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Computer Microchips Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 30.03 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 74.70 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.54% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Central Processing Unit (CPU), Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Memory Chips, Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC), Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), Others)

• By Application (Data Processing, Graphics Rendering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Networking and Connectivity, Sensor Integration, Encryption and Security, Others)

• By Architecture (x86, ARM, RISC-V, Others)

• By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Telecommunications, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The CPU sub-segment contributed 32.45% of the revenue share in 2025 due to its significant importance in desktop computers, laptops, servers, and enterprise computing systems. The Memory Chips sub-segment is expected to have the highest growth rate of about 11.70% over the forecast period, as the data creation, cloud computing, and AI technology usage will grow significantly.

By Application

In 2025, the share of the Data Processing segment accounted for 40.50% of the total revenue, owing to the increased funding in data center infrastructure, IT infrastructure for enterprises, and cloud computing platforms that need high performance. The AI & Machine Learning segment is expected to grow at the highest pace with a CAGR of about 12.45% owing to growing application of AI in various sectors.

By Architecture

The x86 segment will lead in the Computer Microchips Market with a revenue share of 43.8% in 2025 owing to its widespread use in personal computers, server computers, and business computing systems. The RISC-V segment will show the highest growth rate with a CAGR of around 18.2% during the forecast period, driven by the growing acceptance of open-source processor architecture.

By End User

The revenue generated from the Consumer Electronics segment accounted for 28.41% of the overall revenue generated from the market in 2025 due to the continuous requirement for smartphones, tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and other devices that require powerful processors. The Automotive segment is forecasted to have the highest CAGR of about 12.18% on account of the rising use of electric vehicles, autonomous driving, ADAS, and connected vehicle platforms.

Regional Insights:

The share of Asia Pacific in the Global Computer Microchips Market was projected to be 32.60% in 2025 due to the dominance of the region in terms of semiconductor production, consumer electronics production, and automotive parts manufacturing. The contribution of China in the total revenue generated by the region is estimated to be around 42.0%, backed by large-scale semiconductor production, domestic demand, and investments in chip manufacturing. Government support and technical developments in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China contribute to the dominance of the region.

North America is likely to grow with the highest CAGR of about 11.87%. Investments in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, military technology, and semiconductor production are likely to generate new growth opportunities. The share of the US in the revenue of North America is likely to be around 84.0% in 2025, backed by leading semiconductor producers, technological research, and government-sponsored manufacturing.

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Recent Developments:

April 2025: NVIDIA announced plans to manufacture Blackwell processors and AI supercomputers in the U.S. for the first time, securing more than one million square feet of manufacturing and testing space in Arizona and Texas as part of a USD 500 billion AI infrastructure investment initiative.

announced plans to manufacture Blackwell processors and AI supercomputers in the U.S. for the first time, securing more than one million square feet of manufacturing and testing space in Arizona and Texas as part of a USD 500 billion AI infrastructure investment initiative. 2024: AMD launched its Ryzen 9000 desktop processor family and EPYC 9005 server processors based on the Zen 5 architecture using TSMC's N4P manufacturing process, delivering enhanced computing performance and improved energy efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Computer Microchips Market Report (The USPs):

COMPUTER MICROCHIPS ECOSYSTEM & SEMICONDUCTOR INFRASTRUCTURE ANALYSIS – Comprehensive assessment of semiconductor manufacturing ecosystems, fabrication capacity expansion, processor technologies, advanced packaging, and global chip production infrastructure supporting next-generation computing.

– Comprehensive assessment of semiconductor manufacturing ecosystems, fabrication capacity expansion, processor technologies, advanced packaging, and global chip production infrastructure supporting next-generation computing. ADVANCED MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Detailed evaluation of CPUs, GPUs, memory chips, ASICs, FPGAs, AI accelerators, processor architectures, and emerging semiconductor innovations driving computing performance.

– Detailed evaluation of CPUs, GPUs, memory chips, ASICs, FPGAs, AI accelerators, processor architectures, and emerging semiconductor innovations driving computing performance. AI COMPUTING, CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE & DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION INSIGHTS – In-depth analysis of semiconductor deployment across artificial intelligence, cloud computing, enterprise data processing, automotive electronics, consumer devices, and high-performance computing applications.

– In-depth analysis of semiconductor deployment across artificial intelligence, cloud computing, enterprise data processing, automotive electronics, consumer devices, and high-performance computing applications. SEMICONDUCTOR MODERNIZATION & COMMERCIAL DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Extensive insights into semiconductor fabrication expansion, AI chip deployment, processor innovation, manufacturing investments, and commercialization strategies across global markets.

– Extensive insights into semiconductor fabrication expansion, AI chip deployment, processor innovation, manufacturing investments, and commercialization strategies across global markets. SEMICONDUCTOR SUPPLY CHAIN, GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES & MARKET PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – Comprehensive evaluation of domestic semiconductor manufacturing initiatives, supply chain resilience, government incentives, fabrication investments, and market performance influencing industry growth.

– Comprehensive evaluation of domestic semiconductor manufacturing initiatives, supply chain resilience, government incentives, fabrication investments, and market performance influencing industry growth. NEXT GENERATION COMPUTER MICROCHIPS MARKET OUTLOOK – Strategic outlook covering AI processors, advanced memory technologies, RISC-V architectures, semiconductor manufacturing innovations, high-performance computing platforms, and future developments expected to shape the global Computer Microchips Market through 2035.

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