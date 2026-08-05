Maximor grows revenue 35x in 9 months as it elevates finance from task automation to full autonomy

New York City, NY, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every new way a company grows eventually becomes a finance problem. Usage-based pricing makes revenue recognition harder, acquisitions add new entities, new sales channels introduce more billing exceptions – and so on. Finance is expected to absorb all of that complexity while still closing the books, protecting cash and giving the business a clear view of what is happening.

Maximor believes this has made finance the throttle on growth. Today, the company announced the expansion of its offering into an autonomous finance platform for the full office of the CFO, following 35x revenue growth just nine months after its $9 million seed round.





Maximor founders: Ramnandan Krishnamurthy and Ajay Krishna Amudan.

Why finance automation has reached its limit

Finance teams have spent decades buying software for every part of the function. The ERP records transactions, billing platforms generate invoices, close tools track reconciliations. Each product makes one step faster, then hands the workflow back to a person.

That is the limit of finance automation: it can complete a predefined step, but it cannot take responsibility for the full outcome. Finance work is full of exceptions, judgment calls, and company-specific precedent. That knowledge is usually learned by people over time and preserved across journal entries, workpapers, emails, and memory rather than encoded in the software. So even when individual tasks are automated, the team still has to interpret what happened, decide what should happen next, and make sure the final result is correct and audit-ready.

Maximor was built for a higher bar than this. “Finance teams are not short of software. They are short of systems willing to take responsibility for the work,” said Ramnandan Krishnamurthy, CEO and Co-Founder of Maximor. “The ERP records what happened. Maximor learns why it happened, executes what comes next and knows when to stop and ask. That is the difference between automating a task and running finance autonomously.”

A system of action for the office of the CFO

Maximor’s Audit-Ready Agents™ operate across the core finance function, from revenue recognition and billing to cash application, close, accounts payable and multi-entity reporting.

They work inside the existing stack, taking action where finance teams already work: posting entries in the ERP, reconciling bank accounts, capturing bills, chasing approvals, sending invoices and escalating judgment calls in Slack. Every action is logged and traceable. The ERP remains the system of record, while Maximor becomes the system of action across it, without requiring a year-long migration.

Around 98% of transactions on Maximor run end to end without intervention. The remaining 2% are escalated when Maximor encounters a decision it has not seen before. Once the team resolves it, the system learns how to handle it next time.

Traction

Maximor now works with more than 25 customers across industries including software, manufacturing, construction, hospitality, and consumer goods. Its agents operate across hundreds of entities, thousands of bank accounts, and millions of transactions daily.

Customers report reducing repetitive finance work by approximately 90% and audit exceptions by around 75%. At many companies, transactions are no longer entered manually into the ERP. A small finance team reviews and approves the work Maximor produces.

At one global cybersecurity company, growth through acquisition had left finance managing cash across 10 legal entities, seven currencies and more than 20 bank relationships, with 20 accountants pulling and reconciling data by hand. Maximor went live in under four weeks generating audit-ready reconciliations in seconds and reducing the team needed to manage cash from 20 people to five. At another PE-backed roll-up with 14 business units and more than 30 subsidiaries, Maximor took over consolidation and back-office operations, reduced audit findings from seven to zero and cut related spending by approximately 70% within six months.

These deployments often begin with a single accounting bottleneck, then expand as Maximor absorbs more of the finance function. Customers pay for work that goes live rather than seats or licenses, aligning Maximor’s economics with the outcomes it delivers.

Sloan Session, CFO at Dura Software said: "We looked at plenty of tools that automate individual finance tasks — you still end up with your team stitching the work together and owning every outcome. With Maximor, it takes responsibility for the whole workflow, not just the task. It runs the operation but, critically, it knows when to pull us in. This builds trust. That trust is what keeps our finance function in step with how fast we're growing."

Built from experience

Maximor was founded in New York in 2024 by Ramnandan Krishnamurthy and Ajay Krishna Amudan, who previously led enterprise and finance transformations at Microsoft for its own operations and companies including Coca-Cola and Walmart.

They saw that finance was trapped producing an accurate record of the past because its systems could record transactions, but couldn’t carry the judgment required to execute the work. Solving that required agents that could understand each company’s financial context and act across its existing systems.

Maximor raised $9 million in September 2025 led by Foundation Capital, with participation from Gaia Ventures, Boldcap and other major finance and technology leaders. “Finance software has spent years automating individual tasks while leaving the team responsible for stitching the work together,” said Ashu Garg at Foundation Capital. “Maximor is moving the category from automation to autonomy. The company’s growth shows that CFOs are ready to hand over complete workflows when autonomy comes with the control and auditability finance demands.”

What’s next

Today, Maximor runs the money by operating the finance function for its customers. As the platform instruments more of that work, it begins to know the money, creating a verified, real-time picture of how decisions move through the company and ultimately appear in its financial results. That foundation can power better forecasting, benchmarking, capital access and strategic decision-making.

Maximor’s long-term ambition is to make finance the intelligence layer of the company. Autonomous operations are the starting point. The larger opportunity is to give every business a finance function that can see what is happening now, understand what is likely to happen next and help leadership decide what to do about it.



Media images can be found here.

About Maximor

Maximor is an ERP-agnostic, AI-native autonomous finance platform for mid-market and enterprise companies. By unifying financial and operational data and deploying a system of specialized finance agents powered by proprietary Audit-Ready Agent™ architecture, it automates revenue, cash, close, and reporting processes with audit-ready evidence by default. Finance teams close faster, reduce manual reconciliations, and unlock deeper operating insight—without migrating off their existing stack. Maximor is backed by Foundation Capital, Gaia Ventures, Boldcap, and leading industry operators. Learn more at maximor.ai.