Stocktwits Announces Stocktoberfest 2026 with Tradr ETFs as Title Partner

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Stocktwits, the leading social platform for investors and traders, today announced Stocktoberfest 2026, its flagship event coming to New York City on October 5-7. Multiple days of programming and activations put the retail investing community face-to-face with the public company leaders driving the conversations that shape markets. This year's Title Partner, Tradr ETFs, has built one of the industry's most extensive lineups of leveraged and inverse ETFs, giving sophisticated traders a way to express high-conviction views on stocks, sectors and the broader market.

"The team at Stocktwits has built something special for the investing community," said Russell Tencer, president of Tradr ETFs. "We're proud to partner with them and excited to help bring Stocktoberfest 2026 to our hometown in New York City."

"The market is shifting in ways we haven't seen before. Agentic trading and social relative strength are the two forces defining how traders find an edge next, and those are some themes we will explore at the event," said Howard Lindzon, founder and CEO of Stocktwits. "We're thrilled to have Tradr ETFs on board as our Title Partner, a company that's just as obsessed with giving traders an edge as we are."

Stocktoberfest brings together the who's who of retail investing, the influential voices whose insights shape the investing decisions of millions, for golf and networking at Century Country Club, an evening of comedy and cocktails, and a full day of curated programming at City Winery. At its core, Stocktoberfest is about putting those trusted voices in direct, in-person conversation with the public company executives they discuss and analyze every day. The event is close to capacity, visit stocktoberfest.stocktwits.com to secure tickets.

Stocktoberfest is supported by:

Nasdaq Private Market, a private company investment platform giving individual investors access to direct share and fund opportunities in pre-IPO companies, while providing liquidity to private company employees and shareholders.

ZenaTech, NASDAQ: $ZENA, a technology company combining AI-driven drones, Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), quantum computing, and enterprise SaaS solutions to support mission-critical operations in both defense and commercial sectors.

MicroSectors by REX Shares is a suite of 3X leveraged and inverse exchange traded notes (ETNs) designed as daily trading tools for sophisticated traders seeking targeted exposure to concentrated baskets of stocks across artificial intelligence, tech, energy, gold, big banks, and travel.

REAlloys, a vertically integrated rare earth metals and permanent magnet company building a secure, domestic supply chain to support U.S. defense, electrification, and advanced manufacturing.

Voyager Technologies, a defense and space technology company delivering mission-critical solutions across national security, civil, and commercial space domains.

ArcStone, a financial services holding company providing capital markets and strategic advisory solutions to public and private companies.

Carbon Arc is the data infrastructure platform that makes siloed consumer transaction and economic data governed, priced, and ready to use for finance, AI, and enterprise teams.

VanEck is a global investment firm with $237B in assets under management across ETFs, private funds, and more.





About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 10 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, and have fun in the process. For more information, visit stocktwits.com.

About Tradr ETFs

Tradr ETFs is a provider of leveraged and inverse ETFs built for sophisticated investors and professional traders looking to express high-conviction market views. With over 70 funds spanning single stocks and major indexes, Tradr gives traders a way to access short or long exposure without the complexity of margin or options trading. For more information, visit tradretfs.com.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cd69ebd-bdce-4e35-b8e4-ce22a8cfeb74