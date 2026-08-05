The VTOL Infrastructure Race Is On: Joby Pushes Toward Commercial Takeoff While Rivals Battle for Position

DENVER, Colo., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( 247marketnews.com ) -- The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry is entering a pivotal phase. After years of aircraft development, certification testing and prototype demonstrations, the conversation is shifting beyond the aircraft themselves toward the infrastructure, manufacturing capacity and commercial ecosystems needed to support passenger operations. The latest move from Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) underscores this transition, as companies across the sector race to establish first-mover advantages before commercial air taxi services become reality.

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY): Building the Ecosystem, Not Just the Aircraft

Joby Aviation announced a strategic partnership with Atoms, the infrastructure company founded by Travis Kalanick, to acquire and develop vertiports across key U.S. launch markets including Florida, Texas, New York and California. The transportation hubs are envisioned as multimodal facilities connecting electric air taxis with ridesharing, autonomous vehicles and charging infrastructure, positioning vertiports as an essential component of future urban mobility rather than simply landing pads.

The announcement comes as Joby continues advancing through the final stages of FAA type certification. The company has flown its first FAA-conforming production aircraft and has already completed piloted demonstration flights in major metropolitan markets including the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. By pairing aircraft certification with infrastructure development, Joby is attempting to solve one of the industry's biggest commercialization challenges: ensuring passengers have places to board, recharge aircraft and seamlessly connect to ground transportation when commercial operations begin under the White House-backed eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR): Scaling Manufacturing for Commercial Launch

While Joby emphasizes integrated infrastructure, Archer Aviation continues focusing on manufacturing scale and commercial deployment. The company has invested heavily in its ARC manufacturing facility in Georgia, designed to support large-scale production of its Midnight aircraft. Archer has also developed partnerships spanning commercial airlines, defense initiatives and government agencies as it works toward commercial certification.

Archer's strategy extends beyond passenger transportation alone. The company has pursued opportunities in military logistics, urban mobility and international markets while building relationships with operators expected to become early adopters of eVTOL technology. As certification efforts continue, Archer's manufacturing readiness could become an important competitive advantage if demand accelerates following regulatory approvals.

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH): Commercial Operations Already Underway

Unlike many Western competitors still pursuing certification, EHang has already begun limited commercial operations in China after receiving key regulatory approvals for its autonomous EH216-S aircraft. The company has focused on sightseeing, tourism and demonstration routes while gradually expanding commercial use cases within China's evolving low-altitude economy.

EHang's autonomous approach differentiates it from many pilot-operated competitors. Rather than emphasizing piloted urban air taxis initially, the company continues developing autonomous aerial mobility while expanding partnerships with municipalities and infrastructure providers throughout China. Its operational experience could provide valuable data as global regulators evaluate future autonomous passenger aviation.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL): Advancing Certification Through Strategic Partnerships

Vertical Aerospace remains focused on certification of its VX4 electric aircraft while leveraging partnerships with aerospace suppliers and aviation companies to support long-term commercialization. The company has continued flight testing as it works toward regulatory approval in both Europe and other international markets.

Vertical's strategy centers on combining established aerospace engineering expertise with electric propulsion technology aimed at regional and urban air mobility. Like much of the industry, the company continues balancing aircraft development, certification milestones and financing needs while preparing for eventual commercial deployment.

An Industry Moving Beyond Aircraft

The latest developments illustrate how competition within the eVTOL industry is evolving. Early attention centered primarily on aircraft performance, battery technology and certification timelines. Increasingly, however, companies are investing in the broader ecosystem, including manufacturing, charging infrastructure, vertiports, software integration and operational networks, that will ultimately determine how efficiently commercial services can scale.

Joby's partnership with Atoms highlights that reality. Commercial success may depend not only on building a certified aircraft, but also on creating the infrastructure that enables passengers to incorporate air taxis into everyday transportation. Meanwhile, competitors continue pursuing different strategic paths, from Archer's manufacturing expansion and EHang's autonomous operations to Vertical Aerospace's certification progress. As regulators move closer to approving commercial services, the race is expanding from aircraft development to building complete transportation networks capable of supporting the next generation of urban mobility.

Sources

Joby Aviation: https://www.jobyaviation.com/

Archer Aviation: https://investors.archer.com/

EHang Holdings: https://www.ehang.com/

Vertical Aerospace: https://vertical-aerospace.com/

Federal Aviation Administration – Advanced Air Mobility: https://www.faa.gov/air-taxis

NASA Advanced Air Mobility: https://www.nasa.gov/aeronautics/advanced-air-mobility/





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