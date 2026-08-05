Mark Cuban Foundation and Quizlet Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Denver Teens

DENVER, Colo., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Quizlet, will host a no-cost Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Denver, this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 31, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Quizlet, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Denver is hosted and staffed by Quizlet, a global learning platform used by over 60 million students, teachers, and everyday learners worldwide — including two in three high school students in the U.S.

Quizlet is one of more than 35 host companies selected to host camps across the U.S.

Quizlet is proud to partner with the Mark Cuban Foundation to bring a no‑cost AI Bootcamp to San Francisco, giving high school students hands‑on experience with generative AI, industry mentors and a real‑world capstone project,” said Jing Huang, VP of Engineering at Quizlet. “Together with the support of our Bay Area community, we’re furthering our mission to give every learner the tools and confidence to succeed and to help students from all backgrounds translate curiosity into practical skills for school, careers, and community impact. AI is already changing how we learn, create and work and it’s essential that every student has the opportunity to be part of that future. We hope this experience sparks curiosity, builds confidence and helps students see themselves as the next generation of builders, not just users, of AI.”

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org/students .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative



The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

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