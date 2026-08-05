HERNEST Brings "Bigger Living. Better Gatherings." to Times Square With Summer 2026 Collection





NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HERNEST has launched its "Bigger Living. Better Gatherings." campaign in New York's Times Square, marking a new milestone for the furniture brand while introducing its Summer 2026 collection . At the heart of the campaign is a simple belief: bigger living spaces create room for better connections.

"The biggest moments of the season may happen on the screen, but the memories are made at home," said Michael. L, Marketing Director at HERNEST. "We believe great furniture should do more than fill a room. It should create spaces where family and friends naturally come together, whether they're watching a match, sharing a meal, or simply enjoying time with one another."

Furniture Designed Around Real Living





HERNEST believes beautiful furniture should be built to last and to be lived with. That philosophy is reflected in every collection, from carefully selected materials and honest craftsmanship to timeless designs that remain relevant beyond changing trends. Natural wood grain is allowed to speak for itself, while every detail is thoughtfully considered to balance beauty with everyday practicality.

HERNEST doesn't create furniture for picture-perfect showrooms. Instead, it creates furniture for homes that are truly lived in—where coffee cups leave rings, children build blanket forts, and conversations continue long after dinner. The brand also continues to strengthen its commitment to responsible sourcing and sustainable practices, reflecting its belief that quality furniture should stand the test of time while being made with care and transparency.





The Summer 2026 collection continues that approach with pieces designed for the way families live today. Deep, inviting seating encourages people to stay a little longer, practical storage helps keep shared spaces organized, and clean, contemporary silhouettes make each piece easy to incorporate into a wide range of interiors. Whether it's a quiet evening at home or a house full of guests, the collection is designed to support the moments that bring people together.

Introducing the Summer 2026 Collection





At the center of HERNEST's Summer 2026 collection is the new Armonia Collection , distinguished by sculptural silhouettes and balanced proportions. Each piece pairs a natural marble top with clean architectural lines, while discreet built-in drawers provide practical storage that keeps everyday essentials close at hand without interrupting the collection's refined aesthetic.

Alongside Armonia, HERNEST has also refreshed several customer favorites—including the Sabina , Marisol , Simkra, and Valborg collections—with new whitewash and black wood finishes. The updated palette offers a timeless look that complements a variety of interior styles, making it easy to refresh a living space while maintaining a warm and inviting atmosphere.

From gathering around the coffee table for game day to hosting weekend dinners or enjoying a quiet evening at home, the Summer 2026 collection is designed to bring together thoughtful craftsmanship, practical functionality, and lasting comfort for everyday living.

Bringing the Experience Beyond the Screen





The Times Square campaign marks another step in HERNEST's expansion. Beginning in July, the brand opened four new showrooms, allowing customers to experience the materials, finishes, craftsmanship, and comfort of each collection firsthand before furnishing their homes.

Whether customers discover HERNEST in Times Square, visit one of its new showrooms, or explore the collection online, the message remains the same: "Bigger Living. Better Gatherings." Every collection is created to help make everyday living more comfortable, welcoming, and connected.

To learn more about HERNEST's Summer 2026 collection, showroom locations , and current seasonal offers, visit HERNEST.com .

About HERNEST

HERNEST is a modern furniture brand committed to bringing beautiful, enduring furniture to more homes through honesty, craftsmanship, and thoughtful design. By combining quality materials, timeless aesthetics, and everyday functionality, the brand creates furniture designed for homes that are truly lived in. Guided by transparency, responsible sourcing, and lasting quality, HERNEST continues to craft collections that help families create comfortable, welcoming spaces for everyday life.

Media Contact

Contact person：Tiffany Dan

Email：partnership@hernest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9a2e238-0682-42b7-aeb8-2da18d2f87f9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a8a8e01-6973-4ca5-9394-63da0c3f3569

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81e50224-04fd-48d3-ab40-fe43d03b7a3a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7df8e659-cd9d-4547-aab2-125b68bc7382

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bbcd2caf-e871-4211-a06d-45dd7b953147