North Vector Dynamics Receives Strategic Investment from Leading European Industrial Defence Group CSG

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Vector Dynamics (NVD), a Canadian-owned and controlled defence technology company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has received a strategic investment from CSG N.V., a leading European industrial and defence group. The parties have agreed not to disclose the value of the investment. The company's valuation now surpasses USD 90 million.

NVD & CSG: A Strategic Partnership

"We are proud to welcome a major industry player such as CSG as a strategic investor and partner. Beyond capital, CSG brings deep industrial expertise, extensive knowledge of defence markets, and a strong presence across Europe and around the world. We share the same vision of rapidly building modern defence capabilities for Canada, NATO, and other allied nations, and we believe this partnership will significantly accelerate both the growth of North Vector Dynamics and the deployment of our technologies into operational use," said Dr. Paul Ziadé, Co-Founder and CEO of North Vector Dynamics.

This investment pairs complementary strengths. NVD contributes products developed through Canadian-owned and controlled intellectual property and design and engineering authority, while CSG contributes its industrial base, systems integration expertise, and an international commercial network.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, CSG exports its products to more than 70 countries worldwide, employs more than 14,000 people, and reported revenues of EUR 6.7 billion in 2025. In North America, CSG’s US subsidiaries have been awarded a U.S. Army contract to build the Future Artillery Complex ammunition manufacturing facility in Iowa, announced plans for a new turbojet and turbofan engine manufacturing facility (Firecrest Aerospace), and launched CSG Land Systems North America, a new subsidiary.

"The nature of modern conflicts is changing rapidly. Autonomous systems, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, precision guidance, and cost-effective air defence are becoming increasingly important. North Vector Dynamics is developing a series of interceptors with the potential to fundamentally shape these capabilities in the years ahead. That is why we decided not only to become an investor, but above all a long-term strategic partner of the company. In addition to capital, we want to provide our industrial expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and commercial network in Ukraine, across NATO member states, and with partner nations around the world," said Michal Strnad, Chairman of the Board and CEO of CSG.

Sovereign Canadian Missile Capability to Serve NATO Allies and Partners

NVD was established in 2022 to develop next-generation technologies for air and missile defence. The company was co-founded by CEO Dr. Paul Ziadé and Chief Science Officer Dr. Craig Johansen, both former engineering professors at the University of Calgary, together with Dr. Colin Hill, who brings expertise in rocket propulsion and aerodynamics. Johansen previously worked at NASA’s Langley Research Center, held the Schulich Research Chair in Aerospace Engineering, and is a globally recognized expert in hypersonic propulsion. General (Ret) Tom Lawson, who served as the senior military commander of the Canadian Armed Forces and Deputy Commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, serves as a Strategic Advisor.

The company’s initial commercial product is CM-70, a low-cost, precision-guided counter-drone missile interceptor. It is designed to solve the cost equation of modern air defence by effectively neutralizing threats posed by the high-speed, highly maneuverable unmanned aerial systems (UAS) currently threatening western Allies and partners in Ukraine and the Gulf. The system is ITAR-free, NDAA-compliant, and based on an open architecture designed to easily integrate with existing layered air defence architectures. The development of CM-70 has been supported through early funding and ongoing testing support from Defence Research and Development Canada, part of the Department of National Defence (DND).

In addition to counter-UAS solutions, NVD is developing strike and interception systems spanning multiple speed, range, and payload classes, built on a variety of sensing and propulsion technologies.

About North Vector Dynamics

North Vector Dynamics is a Canadian-owned and controlled defence technology company specializing in precision interception, autonomy, and advanced propulsion. NVD is building a full-spectrum missile capability, from counter-UAS solutions to hypersonics, designed to serve and defend NATO member states and their allies and partners. Backed by leading Canadian, American and European defence tech investors, NVD is led by a team of experienced engineers, scientists, and operators with experience in academia, NASA, and the Canadian Armed Forces. As a trusted partner of defence primes and systems integrators, NVD is quickly establishing itself as a venture-backed defence technology innovator.

For more information, visit: www.northvectordynamics.com

About CSG

CSG N.V. ("CSG") is a Dutch company and a leading European industrial and defence group with its senior executive management based in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and delivers defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. The Group focuses on the development and production of strategically important products, systems, and technologies for the defence and ammunition sectors, as well as related industries such as aerospace. CSG operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, Greece, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia, and India, and exports its products worldwide. The Group continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio companies and the expansion of its core business activities. Its key companies include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition), and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition). CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2025, the Group reported annual revenues of EUR 6.7 billion. CSG shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol CSG.

For more information, visit: www.csg.com

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