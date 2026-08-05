Latisha Rose Appointed President and General Manager of Orbitel Communications

MARICOPA, Ariz., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbitel Communications , a locally-based broadband communications company providing voice, video, mobile, and multi-gigabit high speed internet connectivity, has officially appointed Latisha Rose to President and General Manager.

Serving as interim President and GM since September 2025, Rose extends her leadership role and continues to drive the development of the local go-to-market strategy and key initiatives. She manages the organization with a strategic and operational focus with strong commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.

“Latisha has done a remarkable job leading the Orbitel team and we are thrilled to announce the promotion of her leadership role,” said Diego Anderson, President, Schurz Broadband Group. “Her proven track record, customer-centric approach, and performance-driven leadership style inspires our local team members to deliver an outstanding experience. We look forward to supporting her in this role.”

Orbitel Communications proudly serves residential and business customers in expanding Arizona communities within Maricopa, Sun Lakes, SunBird, Robson Ranch, SaddleBrooke, and SaddleBrooke Ranch. A growing portion of communities are served via Flight Fiber, a 100% fiber network delivering high-quality symmetrical multi-gig speeds up to 5 Gbps in select areas. Each of these areas also now has access to the Flight Mobile product, providing nationwide wireless 5G service coverage.

“I'm honored to serve as President and GM of Orbitel, a company that I've proudly been part of for many years,” said Rose. “As we continue to grow our footprint, we are committed to connecting people, businesses, and communities through advanced offerings, reliable service, and an exceptional customer experience that sets us apart. None of this would be possible without our outstanding team members, whose dedication, talent, and customer focus are at the heart of everything we do.”

Rose brings nearly two decades of progressive experience within the company working in various cross-functional roles with strong leadership background emphasis in finance and customer care. Earlier in her career, she spent several years in the manufacturing, banking, and health care industries prior to relocating to Arizona from Pittsburgh, PA. Rose is also an active member of the Maricopa Alliance for Prosperity and has served as a board member for the Maricopa Community Foundation. She is based in the Orbitel headquarters office in Maricopa, AZ.

About Orbitel Communications

Orbitel Communications is a full-service telecommunications company providing residential and business solutions anchored by FLIGHT FIBER. Guided by its commitment to being Locally Rooted, Future Focused, and Community Invested, Orbitel enhances the lives of its customers through innovative technology and outstanding service. Orbitel serves the areas of SunBird, Sun Lakes, Robson Ranch, SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch and Maricopa, AZ. Orbitel is part of the Schurz Broadband Group, which also includes Antietam Broadband, Burlington Telecom, Hiawatha Broadband Communications, Long Lines Broadband, and NKTelco.