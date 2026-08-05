Securities Fraud Investigation Into Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP, a leading national shareholder rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HIMS) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC. (HIMS), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Happened?

On July 29, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Hims & Hers, accusing it of sharing customers' medical information with third-party advertisers. The FTC’s criminal complaint accuses Hims of "deceptive and unlawful privacy practices," including sharing sensitive details about a patient's health with Snap and Facebook parent Meta Platforms.

On this news, shares of Hims declined $4.32 or 14.73% to close at $25.00 on July 29, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

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Whistleblower Notice

Persons with non-public information regarding Hims & Hers Health, Inc. should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP (“GPWR”) is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. GPWR has been consistently ranked in the Top 50 Securities Class Action Settlements by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2018, GPWR was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements.



With four offices across the country, GPWR’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPWR’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct and relating to nearly all industries and sectors. GPWR’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

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Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.