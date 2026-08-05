MEXC 0808 debuts as an annual brand event with Stock Season and a $500,000 prize pool





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, today unveiled MEXC 0808: Stock Season, the inaugural edition of its annual brand celebration centered on 0 Fees and Infinite Opportunities. Early bird registration is now open, ahead of the main campaign launch on August 8, offering participants the opportunity to compete for a share of a $500,000 prize pool.

The launch establishes MEXC 0808 as an annual brand milestone built around 0 Fees and Infinite Opportunities. Zero fees are not limited to a single campaign period. They represent a value that MEXC continues to deliver throughout the year by reducing trading costs and making more markets accessible. Each August 8, MEXC will bring this commitment into focus through new products, market opportunities and user rewards. In 2025 alone, MEXC's 0 Fee strategy saved 3.44 million users a total of more than 1.1 billion USDT in trading fees.

This year, MEXC introduces Stock Season as the first 0808 theme, reflecting the rapid growth of stock trading on crypto exchange infrastructure. A recent report jointly released by MEXC and CoinGecko found that U.S. stock trading volume across six major centralized exchanges rose 337.4% month over month to $189.84 billion in June 2026. U.S. stocks accounted for 48.3% of total TradFi trading volume and became the market’s largest traditional asset category for the first time.

“0808 brings together the two values at the center of MEXC, 0 Fees and Infinite Opportunities. It represents more than a campaign. It is a celebration of the values that define MEXC," said Vugar Usi Zade, CEO of MEXC. "Our commitment to 0 Fees is about removing barriers, while Infinite Opportunities is about helping users access more markets, more products and more ways to participate in the global financial system. Every year, MEXC 0808 will showcase how we continue delivering on those commitments. Through Stock Season, we are giving users more ways to discover and participate in opportunities across the global equity market."

MEXC has expanded its stock offering to provide access through different product formats and investment stages. Alongside RealStocks, which provides access to more than 7,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs, MEXC offers over 200 stock and index futures products, more than 200 tokenized U.S. equities, and Pre-IPO Launchpad opportunities. Together, these products provide users with access to real shares, derivatives, tokenized exposure and early stage investment opportunities through a single account. In June 2026, MEXC's stock and index futures trading volume increased approximately 261% month over month, highlighting growing demand for stock related products among crypto investors.

To celebrate Stock Season, MEXC will offer 0 Fees across Stock Futures, Tokenized Stocks and RealStocks, helping users participate in global stock opportunities at lower cost during one of the year's most active market periods. Early bird registration runs from August 5 at 08:08 UTC to August 8 at 08:07 UTC. During this period, users can invite friends to join MEXC through referral actions such as registration or an initial deposit. Each successful referral earns one raffle ticket, with a maximum of three tickets available per user.

The main campaign runs from August 8 at 08:08 UTC to August 28 at 23:59 UTC. Participants can explore an Opportunity Map featuring eight tasks, including sharing the campaign page, trading stock related products and inviting friends. Completing these tasks earns additional raffle tickets, which can be used together with tickets collected during the early bird period. Participants can then use their tickets to draw from a range of rewards, including an ∞ Dream Fund reward of up to $3,888, an $88 Stock Futures position, APR boosters of up to 888%, and other exclusive campaign prizes.

For more details and to participate, please visit the website.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Media contact

Lucia Hu

PR manager at MEXC

lucia.hu@mexc.com

Risk disclaimer

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.



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