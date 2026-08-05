Plastics in Electronics Components Market to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by AI Hardware and Data Center Expansion

Boston, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for plastics in electronics components is projected to grow from $16.4 billion in 2025 to $23.6 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%, according to a new report from BCC Research titled Plastics in Electronics Components: Technologies and Global Markets. BCC Research is a leading provider of market research and analysis for emerging technologies.

Key Findings

Market expansion accelerating: The plastics in electronics components market will grow at 7.6% CAGR through 2031, fueled by AI hardware and data center infrastructure driving demand for high-performance thermal management plastics

Asia-Pacific dominance: The region commands 47.6% market share, leveraging its position as the global electronics manufacturing hub and early adopter of next-generation technologies

Electric vehicle transformation: Advanced engineering plastics are becoming critical for battery management systems as automotive electronics requirements intensify

5G infrastructure buildout: Next-generation connectivity applications and semiconductor packaging miniaturization trends are creating new material performance demands

Sustainable innovation surge: Bio-based and recycled-content engineering materials, halogen-free flame retardant systems, and PFAS-free polyamide formulations are gaining commercial traction

Market consolidation: Leading players include BASF, SABIC, LG Chem, Covestro AG, Celanese Corp., Arkema, and Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., with companies investing heavily in sustainable material platforms

Market Drivers

The convergence of artificial intelligence hardware expansion and data center infrastructure growth is fundamentally reshaping demand for specialized thermal management plastics. As computing power requirements intensify, electronics manufacturers require materials that can efficiently dissipate heat while maintaining electrical insulation properties. Simultaneously, the electric vehicle revolution is driving unprecedented demand for advanced engineering plastics in battery management systems, where materials must withstand extreme thermal cycling and chemical exposure.

The global 5G infrastructure rollout and renewable energy infrastructure expansion are creating additional growth vectors, as these applications demand materials with superior dielectric properties and long-term stability. Semiconductor packaging miniaturization trends further amplify these requirements, as smaller form factors necessitate materials with enhanced performance characteristics.

Investment Considerations

This market presents compelling opportunities for investors focused on the intersection of materials science and digital transformation. Companies developing PFAS-free alternatives and sustainable engineering materials are particularly well-positioned as regulatory pressures intensify globally. However, investors should monitor supply chain risks, as Middle East geopolitical tensions continue disrupting petrochemical feedstock availability and driving raw material cost volatility. Leading chemical manufacturers with diverse geographic footprints and advanced R&D capabilities in sustainable materials are best positioned to capture market share while navigating regulatory and supply chain headwinds.

About the Report

The study provides comprehensive market sizing, technology segmentation, competitive intelligence, and six-year forecasts for the global plastics in electronics components market. Plastics in Electronics Components: Technologies and Global Markets analyzes market opportunities across application segments, material types, and geographic regions through 2031.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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