Skyhigh Security Ranked #1 in Advanced SSE Use Case in 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhigh Security , the leader in data-centric Security Service Edge (SSE), today announced it ranked first among eight evaluated vendors in the Advanced SSE Use Case of the 2026 Gartner® Critical Capabilities Report for Advanced SSE ., The report, which assesses products and services against various critical, real-world use cases, provided Skyhigh with a score of 4.2 out of 5 in this category.

Based on this rigorous analysis, Gartner recognized Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) with scores above 4.0 out of 5 in two additional use cases: 4.12 out of 5 in Private Application Access and 4.06 out of 5 in SaaS and AI Enablement. Skyhigh believes these results reflect the relevance of advanced data protection, adaptive access, AI security and flexible deployment capabilities for organizations managing sensitive data across complex hybrid environments.

Skyhigh Security was also recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge , acknowledged for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

To us, Skyhigh Security’s recognition in the Magic Quadrant, together with its Critical Capabilities results, supports our continued focus on serving large organizations in highly regulated industries with advanced data security, customer-focused delivery and flexible cloud, on-premises and hybrid architectures.

The Gartner market analysis notes that “Increasingly, vendors provide virtual or hardware-based appliances that extend the SSE data plane from the cloud to on-premises locations. This enables local traffic processing and resilience against unplanned cloud downtime.” Skyhigh’s hybrid SSE strategy is designed to place security controls close to the applications and data being protected while supporting business continuity, performance and regional sovereignty requirements.

“Skyhigh Security has consistently invested ahead of the market in the capabilities required by organizations with the most demanding security needs,” said Vishal Rao, CEO of Skyhigh Security. “These are organizations managing sensitive data, complex sovereignty requirements, and rapidly evolving AI and agentic risk, where ‘good enough’ security is not enough. We believe these results reflect not only the strength of our data-centric SSE platform, but also the customer experience we deliver: technology, expertise and partnership designed around their environment. Our focus is clear. We solve the hardest security problems, reduce complexity and help customers move forward without compromise.”

As the premier solution for regulated industries, delivering FedRAMP High-authorized, data-centric protection from one unified platform across web, cloud, and private applications, Skyhigh SSE is built to satisfy the most stringent government, financial, and healthcare compliance mandates. The solution empowers regulated organizations to safeguard critical PII, PHI, and intellectual property without compromising network performance or user productivity.

We believe that Skyhigh SSE leads the market in advanced data security capabilities because it unifies present impact with future readiness, providing solutions that meet the needs of today while anticipating the challenges of tomorrow.

You can download the full 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities Report for Advanced SSE and 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge on the Skyhigh Security website. To learn more about Skyhigh SSE, try this interactive demo or contact an expert today.

About Gartner, the Magic Quadrant, and the Critical Capabilities Report

Gartner delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission-critical priorities.

The Critical Capabilities document is a comparative analysis that scores competing products or services against a set of critical differentiators identified by Gartner. It shows you which products or services are a best fit in various use cases to provide you actionable advice on which products/services you should add to your vendor shortlists for further evaluation. Learn more about the Critical Capabilities report.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge, Thomas Lintemuth, Theo de Feligonde, John Watts, Jonathan Forest, 3 August 2026

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, John Watts, Thomas Lintemuth, Theo de Feligonde, Jonathan Forest, 29 July 2026.

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About Skyhigh Security

Skyhigh Security is dedicated to securing the world’s data with cloud-native, data-aware security solutions that empower organizations to collaborate freely without compromising on security. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) portfolio focuses on protecting data use, enabling innovation and compliance across hybrid environments. For more information, visit https://www.skyhighsecurity.com/ .

Media Contacts:

Lindsay Yanko, Senior Communications Manager | Skyhigh Security

lindsay.yanko@skyhighsecurity.com