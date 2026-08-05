DP World Expands Cold Chain Capabilities With New €48M Antwerp Hub

ANTWERP, Belgium, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World will build a new temperature-controlled logistics hub in the Port of Antwerp. The project begins with an initial investment of EUR 48 million, with additional infrastructure investments foreseen in later phases, bringing the total long-term investment to approximately EUR 100 million.

The development expands DP World's integrated logistics capabilities to support customers in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, perishables and other industries requiring specialist cold chain logistics.

Developed in partnership with logistics real estate specialist Montea and Maatschappij Linkerscheldeoever (MLSO), the new facility will occupy an 83,000 m² site adjacent to DP World's Antwerp Gateway terminal.

Once operational, it will combine more than 55,000 m² of specialised warehousing with direct access to terminal and multimodal transport operations, further strengthening DP World's end-to-end logistics offering in one of Europe's leading trade gateways.

The facility will include warehouse and office space and has been designed primarily for temperature-controlled healthcare and pharmaceutical logistics.

Around half of the warehouse capacity will be dedicated to perishables, including bananas and other fresh produce, supporting customers with multiple temperature-controlled storage tailored to different cargo types. It will also support customers in the chemicals and technology sectors, creating a dedicated hub for integrated cold chain logistics, complemented by value-added services such as consolidation, deconsolidation and other specialised handling services.

Located close to Antwerp Gateway, the facility will enable customers to benefit from integrated port and logistics services, combining ocean transport, terminal handling, warehousing and inland distribution from a single location. Direct access to road, rail and inland waterways will further strengthen supply chain connectivity across Belgium and the wider European market.

The warehouse will include partial refrigeration and is being designed to achieve BREEAM Excellent certification, reflecting DP World's focus on developing efficient and sustainable logistics infrastructure. Construction is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2027, subject to permitting, with completion anticipated in the second quarter of 2028.



Rainer Schmid, Chief Commercial Officer, DP World, Europe, said: "As supply chains become increasingly specialised and time-sensitive, customers need logistics solutions that combine operational efficiency with reliability. This investment expands our temperature-controlled logistics capabilities in Antwerp and creates high-quality warehouse capacity ready to support customers with strategically located logistics solutions. By locating the facility near Antwerp Gateway, we’re giving customers faster access to integrated port, warehousing and inland transport services from a single location, strengthening our ability to support the healthcare, pharmaceutical and perishables sectors with integrated cold chain solutions."

Xavier Van Reeth, Country Director Belgium, Montea, said: "This development reflects where Montea creates long-term value: at strategic logistics locations where demand, accessibility and future growth converge. The Port of Antwerp is one of Europe's premier logistics hubs, and this project adds high-quality logistics capacity at a unique port location."

Boudewijn Vlegels, chairperson, Maatschappij Linkerscheldeoever (MLSO), said: "The Waaslandhaven continues to attract high-quality logistics investments that strengthen the port's role as a leading gateway for international trade. Projects like this contribute to sustainable economic development by making efficient use of strategic port locations and supporting the long-term competitiveness of the region."

The project follows the award of the development site concession and marks the next phase in expanding DP World's logistics footprint in Antwerp.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

DP World’s European network spans over 250 locations in more than 30 countries, including deep sea ports, inland terminals, rail hubs and warehousing facilities. Through sustained investment in infrastructure, technology and people, we support more than 26,000 jobs and enable smarter, faster and more resilient trade across the continent.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

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