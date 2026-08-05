Big Blue Bubble brings “Weird Al” Yankovic to the Musical World of My Singing Monsters

London, ONTARIO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most sought-after collaborations in the history of My Singing Monsters is finally about to become a reality, as musician, songwriter and entertainer extraordinaire “Weird Al” Yankovic is arriving in the game in Monster form. A perfect fit for the brand’s unique blend of music and mayhem, the Legendary Monster “Alcordion” will be introduced as the next major collaboration in the globally beloved game franchise.

The Legendary Monster Alcordion on Air Island in My Singing Monsters

Across fan forums, social media and the wider Internet, “Weird Al” has been the #1 fan-requested and highly-anticipated creative partner for the world of My Singing Monsters. This landmark collaboration follows years’ worth of player predictions, theories, and hope, and arrives as the hit mobile game prepares to celebrate 14 years of success on multiple platforms in September.

The ‘Loony Legendary’ Alcordion will make its home in the game’s Air Island level, bringing Al’s iconic accordion stylings and characteristic wackiness to the game’s musical menagerie. Alcordion will appear in two forms: one inspired by the “Bigger and Weirder” performer of today, and a special edition “ClassicAl” Costume, showcasing one of Al’s iconic appearances from his breakout record ‘In 3-D’.

Alcordion will also introduce an all-new system of Minigames to My Singing Monsters, and act as the Monster World’s Master of Games, guiding players through the feature. The first Minigame to be introduced, DIPSTER DIGS, will see the beloved Dipster Monsters take on a starring role, and brings with it exciting new rewards.

The “Weird Al”-inspired Alcordion and the DIPSTER DIGS Minigame will be available in-game on August 5th to all players. You can play My Singing Monsters for free through the Apple AppStore, Google Play, Amazon AppStore, Samsung Galaxy Store, and Steam.

Learn more about My Singing Monsters at www.bigbluebubble.com/my-singing-monsters/.

For more information, contact press@bigbluebubble.com.

For more information and additional assets, see the My Singing Monsters press kit (Google Drive).

About My Singing Monsters:

My Singing Monsters is a beloved and critically acclaimed top-grossing game on the App Store and Google Play, with more than 150 million players worldwide. The free-to-play family-friendly title explores rich intriguing worlds as players are engaged in discovery, creativity, and delight by breeding and feeding Singing Monsters to build unique melodies. Big Blue Bubble has transformed My Singing Monsters into an award-winning franchise that now spans gaming, licensing, books, merchandising, and digital media. More information can be found at bigbluebubble.com/my-singing-monsters/.

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About Big Blue Bubble:

Big Blue Bubble is an established video game developer with over 15 years of experience creating fun, innovative, and accessible titles. With more than 100 titles to date, Big Blue Bubble maintains a proven track record of being the first to market with a variety of innovations in technology and game design, establishing the company as a long-standing industry veteran. Big Blue Bubble’s commitment to producing fun, engaging games has earned the studio recognition from prestigious organizations around the world, such as Deloitte, BAFTA, and IGN. Big Blue Bubble continues to produce award-winning titles that stand the test of time, including their top-grossing flagship franchise, My Singing Monsters. More information about Big Blue Bubble can be found at www.bigbluebubble.com.

About EG7:

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs 100+ game developers and develops its own original IP:s, as well as act as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Toadman Studios and Antimatter Games. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 1,500+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution department Sold Out holds expertise in both physical and digital publishing and has previously worked with Team 17, Rebellion and Frontier Developments. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 200 employees in 8 offices worldwide.

Press Inquiries

David Fardell

davidfa [at] bigbluebubble.com

https://www.bigbluebubble.com/