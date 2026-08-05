INTERPOL to Join the IDB Rapid Response Task Force to Support Security in Latin America and the Caribbean

BRASILIA, Brazil, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Regional Security and Justice Summit in Brazil, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and INTERPOL, the world's largest international police network, announced a collaboration through the Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development's Rapid Response Task Force to deliver specialized support to countries facing security and justice challenges across Latin America and the Caribbean.

This milestone marks a new phase in regional cooperation and operational readiness. A first pilot will be made available to Brazil to assess replicability in other contexts in the region. The association between INTERPOL and the Alliance's Rapid Response Task Force will provide participating countries with access to international expertise, operational knowledge, and enhanced cooperation networks to address increasingly complex security challenges. An initial technical cooperation of $100,000 will be available for the first stage.

“It is essential to promote agility to serve our countries when they most need it. This collaboration with INTERPOL through the Rapid Response Task Force is key to offering more security in Latin America and the Caribbean. Building a response to organized crime requires cooperation, stronger institutions, and a shared commitment to action. We are advancing practical solutions to the security challenges that the region faces,” said IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn.

“We know the task force model works; INTERPOL recently adopted a similar approach. We look forward to working closely with our partners at the IDB to identify which INTERPOL resources could further strengthen the Alliance’s Rapid Response Task Force, enhancing security across Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Valdecy Urquiza, the secretary general of INTERPOL.

The Rapid Response Task Force has already been activated in Peru, Jamaica, Guatemala and Brazil. In Peru, technical assistance has contributed to discussions informing the country’s 2026 National Security Plan. In Jamaica, the Task Force supported efforts to strengthen the operational continuity of the police force in the face of natural disasters. In Guatemala, technical cooperation is helping advance cross-border security policies.

INTERPOL's expanded participation in the Rapid Response Task Force will further strengthen the Alliance's growing international cooperation network, which includes 14 partners.

A memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation with the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) will further expand this network.

Together, these partnerships will transform the Rapid Response Task Force into a mechanism that brings together international expertise, rapid technical support, and regional cooperation under a single framework to help Alliance member countries strengthen security and justice institutions and respond more effectively to organized crime.

About the Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development

Launched in 2024, the Alliance for Security, Justice, and Development brings together 23 member countries and 14 strategic partners to strengthen regional cooperation against organized crime, with the IDB serving as its technical secretariat. Through initiatives such as the Rapid Response Task Force, the Alliance provides countries with rapid access to specialized technical expertise to respond to urgent security and justice challenges.

About the IDB

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), a member of the IDB Group, is devoted to improving lives across Latin America and the Caribbean. Founded in 1959, the IDB works with the region’s public sector to design and enable impactful, innovative solutions for sustainable and inclusive development. Leveraging financing, technical expertise, and knowledge, it promotes growth and well-being in 26 countries.

About INTERPOL

INTERPOL’s role is to enable police in its 196 member countries to work together to fight transnational crime and make the world a safer place. It maintains global databases containing police information on criminals and crime, and provides operational and forensic support, analysis services and training. These policing capabilities are delivered worldwide and support four global programmes: financial crime and corruption; counter-terrorism; cybercrime; and organized and emerging crime.

Media Contact

Rosa Alejandra Hernandez Gomez

rosahe@iadb.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1ca500a-7945-4d8b-8c16-dcda9216a0c1