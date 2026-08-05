DEADLINE ALERT for WIX and PRCT: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX)

Class Period: February 19, 2025 – May 12, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 22, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Wix had overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI product offerings compared to those offered by other companies; (2) Wix had understated the costs associated with developing and promoting its AI product offerings; (3) as a result, Defendants had overstated the commercial and financial benefits of Wix’s AI product offerings; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Wix shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT)

Class Period: February 28, 2024 – February 25, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 22, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and financial condition. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Procept used an extensive discount program designed to incentivize customers to place bulk handpiece orders in excess of procedure demand; (2) the undisclosed discount program artificially and unsustainably inflated Procept’s reported U.S. handpiece unit sales and revenues by pulling forward sales at the expense of future periods; (3) the discount program caused customer handpiece orders to materially exceed underlying procedure demand throughout the Class Period, and this differential materially increased over time; (4) Procept’s surplus of U.S. handpiece sales relative to procedures created excess field inventory and overstocking among its customers, totaling more than 10,000 excess units by the end of the Class Period; (5) as a result, Defendants materially overstated Procept’s handpiece unit sales and the utilization of its field Systems; (6) Procept was exposed to undisclosed risks of significant operational and financial harm; and (7) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Procept shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

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To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com