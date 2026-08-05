Covered Taps Mortgage Servicing Veteran Brad Vasto as EVP Sales - Servicing

Denver, Colorado, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covered, the digital insurance agency purpose-built for mortgage institutions, today announced the appointment of Brad Vasto as EVP Sales - Servicing. In the newly created role, Vasto will lead the servicing side of Covered's sales organization, deepening relationships with banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks and servicers as demand accelerates for insurance solutions embedded directly inside the servicing experience.

Vasto brings more than 30 years of experience in mortgage technology sales and mortgage lending. He spent nearly two decades at Black Knight, where, as senior vice president and managing director of business development, he led sales for the firm's servicing technologies and was instrumental in growing the dominant footprint of the MSP servicing system, the platform on which much of the U.S. mortgage market is serviced today. Following Black Knight's acquisition by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Vasto helped guide the transition as a managing director at ICE Mortgage Technology before serving as senior vice president of sales at compliance-automation provider Asurity, and most recently as Chief Revenue Officer at Dark Matter Technologies.

His arrival is a natural fit for Covered's servicing strategy. Covered is already an embedded insurance partner of ICE Servicing Digital, available as a turnkey feature inside ICE MSP, the very platform Vasto spent years scaling. That firsthand knowledge of how servicers operate, and of the systems they run on, positions him to help lenders monetize insurance, reduce force-placed insurance, protect MSR value and deliver a dramatically better borrower experience. In addition to the Servicing Digital integration, Covered is also expanding integration to other servicing systems.

"Brad understands the mortgage servicing world from the inside out - he helped build the rails that servicers run on every day," said Ross Diedrich, CEO of Covered. "As insurance becomes one of the most volatile lines in a borrower's monthly payment, servicers need a partner who can turn that pain into an advantage. Brad's relationships, credibility and consultative approach will accelerate how quickly we bring that value to the market. We're honored to welcome Brad to the team."

As EVP Sales - Servicing, Vasto will drive growth for Covered Servicing, the company's mortgage-native insurance solution that gives borrowers visibility, control and resolution around their homeowners insurance directly inside the servicing experience. The offering pairs a unified, white-labeled borrower dashboard with smart, RESPA-aligned resolution flows, an embedded marketplace of 80+ top-rated carriers, and warm-transfer access to Covered's in-house licensed insurance advisors, all backed by a 50-state licensed, SOC 2 Type II-certified agency aligned with CFPB, GLBA and RESPA guidance.

The results are resonating with the industry: three of the top 10 residential mortgage servicing companies already use Covered, borrowers save an average of $1,240 annually, and the experience drives an NPS of 87 and a 4.8 Trustpilot rating. With pre-built integrations for ICE Servicing Digital, Total Expert, Blend, nCino, Blue Sage, Insellerate and SWBC, plus Covered's custom API integrations that allow lenders to embed the product directly in their bespoke workflows, Covered's access now spans a meaningful portion of all U.S. mortgage transactions.

"For most of my career I've helped servicers get more out of their core platforms, and I've watched insurance go from a back-office checkbox to a front-line driver of affordability, retention and risk," said Vasto. "Covered has built something the industry genuinely needs, a compliant, borrower-first insurance engine that lives right inside the servicing workflow. I'm excited to help servicers turn insurance into a competitive advantage."

About Covered

Covered is the leading digital insurance platform purpose-built for the mortgage industry. Trusted by hundreds of mortgage lenders, servicers, and banks, including multiple top-10 U.S. banks and several of the country's largest mortgage servicers, Covered connects borrowers to a curated panel of 80+ top-rated carriers across all 50 states. Borrowers who shop with Covered save an average of $1,240 per year on their homeowners policy. By embedding insurance into both origination and servicing workflows and pairing technology with licensed agent expertise, Covered helps lenders shorten cycle times, reduce closing friction, and support borrowers across the life of the loan. Coverage, availability, and terms vary by carrier, product, and state. Learn more at itscovered.com.

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Greg Kassardjian

gkassardjian@itscovered.com