NEURONES: Organic growth up 8% in 2nd quarter 2026

 | Source: NEURONES NEURONES

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st half 2026 revenues        Nanterre, August 5, 2026 (after trading)

Organic growth up 8% in 2nd quarter 2026

Revenues (millions of euros)20252026Growthof which organic
Q1214.1227.7+ 6.3%+ 5.6%
Q2210.2227.1+ 8.0%+ 8.0%
Total H1 revenues424.3454.8+ 7.2%+ 6.9%

Achievements

Organic growth accelerated to 8% in the second quarter.

The most significant gains were seen in data activities, digital projects, ITSM engagements (ServiceNow) and Business Process Management. At the same time, the rollout of agentic AI continues, both through client projects (agentic platforms, agent development, deployment and ongoing operations) and via the optimization of internal processes.

Operating profit (*) for the half-year stood at 8.7% of revenue, a marked improvement over the first half of 2025 (7.8%).

Outlook

For the full year, NEURONES is raising its revenue forecast to over €900 million and confirms an operating profit of approximately 9%.

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 0.5% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With 7,400 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations with their digital projects, IT infrastructures transformation and AI adoption.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS – PEA-PME eligible
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03

jpbrutin@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net


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NEURONES first half 2026 revenues chiffre affaires premier semestre

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