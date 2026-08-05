NEURONES: Organic growth up 8% in 2nd quarter 2026

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st half 2026 revenues Nanterre, August 5, 2026 (after trading)
Organic growth up 8% in 2nd quarter 2026
|Revenues (millions of euros)
|2025
|2026
|Growth
|of which organic
|Q1
|214.1
|227.7
|+ 6.3%
|+ 5.6%
|Q2
|210.2
|227.1
|+ 8.0%
|+ 8.0%
|Total H1 revenues
|424.3
|454.8
|+ 7.2%
|+ 6.9%
Achievements
Organic growth accelerated to 8% in the second quarter.
The most significant gains were seen in data activities, digital projects, ITSM engagements (ServiceNow) and Business Process Management. At the same time, the rollout of agentic AI continues, both through client projects (agentic platforms, agent development, deployment and ongoing operations) and via the optimization of internal processes.
Operating profit (*) for the half-year stood at 8.7% of revenue, a marked improvement over the first half of 2025 (7.8%).
Outlook
For the full year, NEURONES is raising its revenue forecast to over €900 million and confirms an operating profit of approximately 9%.
(*) not audited and after inclusion of 0.5% of expenses related to bonus shares.
About NEURONES
With 7,400 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations with their digital projects, IT infrastructures transformation and AI adoption.
Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS – PEA-PME eligible
www.neurones.net
|Press Relations:
O'Connection
Julia Philippe-Brutin
Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03
jpbrutin@oconnection.fr
NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net
|Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net
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