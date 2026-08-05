NEURONES: Organic growth up 8% in 2nd quarter 2026

PRESS INFORMATION

Heading: 1st half 2026 revenues Nanterre, August 5, 2026 (after trading)

Organic growth up 8% in 2nd quarter 2026

Revenues (millions of euros) 2025 2026 Growth of which organic Q1 214.1 227.7 + 6.3% + 5.6% Q2 210.2 227.1 + 8.0% + 8.0% Total H1 revenues 424.3 454.8 + 7.2% + 6.9%

Achievements

Organic growth accelerated to 8% in the second quarter.

The most significant gains were seen in data activities, digital projects, ITSM engagements (ServiceNow) and Business Process Management. At the same time, the rollout of agentic AI continues, both through client projects (agentic platforms, agent development, deployment and ongoing operations) and via the optimization of internal processes.

Operating profit (*) for the half-year stood at 8.7% of revenue, a marked improvement over the first half of 2025 (7.8%).

Outlook

For the full year, NEURONES is raising its revenue forecast to over €900 million and confirms an operating profit of approximately 9%.

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 0.5% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With 7,400 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations with their digital projects, IT infrastructures transformation and AI adoption.

Euronext Paris (compartment A - NRO) – Euronext Tech Leaders – DSS – PEA-PME eligible

www.neurones.net

Press Relations:

O'Connection

Julia Philippe-Brutin

Tel.: +33 (0)6 03 63 06 03



jpbrutin@oconnection.fr



NEURONES

Matthieu Vautier

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

rp@neurones.net Investor Relations:

NEURONES

Paul-César Bonnel

Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37

investisseurs@neurones.net





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