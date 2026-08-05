BIC: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of 31 July 2026

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and

number of shares forming the capital

as of 31 July 2026

Clichy, France – August 05, 2026

Article L 233-8-II of the French “Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of July 31, 2026, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 40,861,314 shares, representing:

- 57,549,164 voting rights,

- 57,242,884 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com







Investor Relations

investors.info@bicworld.com











Apolline Celeyron

Global Communications Director

+33 6 13 63 44 43

apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr





Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

BIC 2026 Strategic Update September 8, 2026 Third Quarter 2026 Net Sales October 28, 2026

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, shavers and brushes, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com . Follow BIC on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

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