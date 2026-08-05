Ariel Services, Inc. Extends Direct Access to Gas Service Restoration for Property Owners Across New York City's Five Boroughs

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ariel Services, Inc., a New York City-based plumbing and compliance company headquartered on Grand Street in Manhattan, announced that its gas service restoration and gas leak repair work is now being made more directly available to property owners, managers, and superintendents across all five boroughs of New York City, including Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island, in addition to its established base of operations in Manhattan.

The company, founded in 1999, began as a small operation serving Manhattan properties before becoming a licensed master plumbing company in 2006. Over the past 26 years, its service area has grown to encompass Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island, with a team that now includes more than 20 trained plumbing mechanics. Much of the company's growth has come through referrals from building superintendents and maintenance directors familiar with its work. The company said it is now placing additional emphasis on making property owners and managers throughout the five boroughs directly aware of its gas service restoration expertise.

Gas service restoration is one of the more technically demanding services a plumbing contractor can provide in New York City. When a building's gas service is interrupted, often the result of a red tag issued by Con Edison or National Grid, a suspected leak, or a locked meter, restoring service requires more than reopening a valve. The process involves diagnosing the underlying issue, completing necessary repairs, filing permits with the New York City Department of Buildings, coordinating with the relevant utility company, and performing a pressure test to confirm that the gas piping system is safe before service can resume. The work must be carried out by a Licensed Master Plumber under New York City regulations.

Ariel Mizrahi, owner of Ariel Services, Inc. and a Licensed Master Plumber holding license number 2402, said the company has worked for years to build the expertise required to navigate this process efficiently on behalf of property owners throughout the city.

"Gas restoration is not something a building owner should have to navigate alone, and it is not something that should be handled by anyone without the proper license and experience," Ariel Mizrahi said. "Whether a property is in Manhattan or in one of the other boroughs, the process is the same, and it requires someone who understands both the technical work and the permitting that goes with it. Making sure more property owners across the city know they can come to us directly for this work has been a priority."

The expanded outreach follows a period in which the company has also worked to formalize its digital presence, including a company website that outlines its core services. Those services include gas service restoration and leak repair, Local Law 152 gas piping inspections, annual low-pressure boiler inspections, fire sprinkler inspections, backflow prevention testing, and Department of Buildings violation removal. The company has also maintained membership in the Master Plumbers Council of the City of New York throughout its operating history.

Gas service restoration in New York City requires coordination across several parties, including the Department of Buildings, the relevant utility company, and, in many cases, the building's own management team. The company said its familiarity with this coordination, developed over more than two decades of work concentrated in Manhattan, is now being extended more directly to property owners managing buildings in Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island.

A gas shutoff can leave a building without service for an extended period if the restoration process is not handled correctly the first time. Incomplete repairs, missed permit filings, or a failed pressure test can each result in delays, requiring building owners to restart portions of the process. The company said its structured approach, which treats permitting and inspection as part of the same coordinated service rather than a separate afterthought, is intended to reduce those delays for property owners regardless of which borough their building is located in.

Ariel Mizrahi noted that the expanded outreach reflects the company's broader approach to compliance work generally, which emphasizes scheduled, methodical service over rushed or reactive repairs.

"Our approach has always been to plan the work properly rather than treat every job as something to rush through," Ariel Mizrahi said. "That is true whether we are restoring gas service, handling an inspection, or working through a violation. Extending that same approach to more buildings across the city, directly, is a natural next step for us."





Ariel Services, Inc. is a Licensed Master Plumber-led plumbing and compliance company based in Manhattan, serving properties across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island. The company provides gas service restoration and leak repair, Local Law 152 gas piping inspections, annual boiler inspections, fire sprinkler inspections, backflow prevention testing, and Department of Buildings violation removal services.

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For more information about Ariel Services, Inc., contact the company here:



Ariel Services, Inc.

Ariel Mizrahi

(917) 722-0164

info@arielservicesnyc.com

425 Grand St, Lbby 1, New York, New York, 10002