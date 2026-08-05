Quota Crushers Agency Expands U.S. Operations With Manhattan Office

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Quota Crushers Agency, a B2B sales recruitment and executive search firm, has opened a Manhattan office at 575 Lexington Avenue, expanding its North American footprint beyond Austin, Texas, and Toronto, Ontario, to three locations.

Quota Crushers Agency, a specialized B2B sales recruitment and executive search firm serving companies across the United States and Canada, has announced the opening of another North American office at 575 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan.

The new Manhattan location expands the company's existing presence in Austin, Texas, and Toronto, Ontario, giving Quota Crushers Agency three strategic offices across the United States and Canada.

The expansion marks another milestone for the sales recruitment agency as it strengthens its U.S. operations and its ability to support companies hiring high-performing sales professionals, sales leaders and revenue executives throughout North America.

From its offices in New York, Austin and Toronto, Quota Crushers Agency recruits sales talent across the United States and Canada, including major business markets such as New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

"Opening another office in Manhattan is an important step in the continued growth of Quota Crushers Agency," said Eden Mordchaev, CEO of Quota Crushers Agency. "We already have a strong presence in Austin and Toronto, and adding New York gives us another major location in one of the most competitive and important business markets in North America."

Quota Crushers Agency is a specialized sales recruitment agency helping companies recruit top-performing sales professionals across the United States and Canada.

Unlike general staffing agencies that recruit across a wide range of unrelated positions, Quota Crushers Agency focuses on revenue-generating talent. This specialization allows its recruiters to understand the exact experience, sales metrics and performance history required for successful sales hires.

The company recruits for startups, private equity portfolio companies, mid-market organizations and large international businesses across multiple B2B industries.

Candidates are evaluated based on measurable performance indicators, including annual quota attainment, revenue generated, average contract value, sales-cycle length, new-business development, account growth, customer segment and industry experience.

"We do not believe sales candidates should be evaluated only on how well they interview," Mordchaev said. "We want to understand what they sold, who they sold to, how they generated opportunities, what quotas they carried and whether they consistently delivered results."

Quota Crushers Agency recruits sales talent across the United States and Canada from its Toronto, Austin and Manhattan offices while maintaining a national and cross-border search capability.

Recruiting top SaaS and technology sales talent remains a major area of expertise for Quota Crushers Agency.

The firm recruits SaaS Account Executives, Enterprise Account Executives, Sales Development Representatives, Business Development Representatives, Sales Engineers, Account Managers and senior sales leaders.

Finding the right SaaS sales professional requires a detailed understanding of sales motions, buyer profiles, annual contract values, recurring revenue and complex purchasing processes.

Quota Crushers Agency evaluates whether candidates have sold into comparable customer segments, whether they have experience closing similar deal sizes and whether they can succeed within the hiring company's growth stage and sales environment.

As specialized SaaS and technology sales recruiters, the company helps businesses reach high-performing candidates who are often already employed and not actively applying for new positions.

"The strongest SaaS sales professionals are usually working, closing deals and earning commissions," Mordchaev said. "They are not always looking at job boards. Our job is to identify them, approach them directly and show them why the right opportunity deserves their attention."

The company's presence in New York, Austin and Toronto supports its work with technology companies across some of North America's largest innovation and business markets.

Quota Crushers Agency has also expanded its cybersecurity sales recruitment work, building a track record placing cybersecurity sales talent.

Cybersecurity companies require sales professionals who can understand technical solutions, communicate with executive buyers and manage long enterprise sales cycles.

The firm recruits cybersecurity Account Executives, Enterprise Sales Executives, Regional Sales Directors, Channel Sales professionals, Sales Engineers, Vice Presidents of Sales and Chief Revenue Officers.

Quota Crushers Agency works with companies operating across cloud security, data protection, identity management, threat intelligence, endpoint security, privacy, brand protection and enterprise risk management.

As specialized cybersecurity sales recruiters, the agency evaluates candidates based on their industry knowledge, customer relationships, quota performance, enterprise deal experience and ability to sell complex technical products.

"Cybersecurity companies cannot afford to hire salespeople who do not understand the market, the buyer or the technical value of the product," Mordchaev said. "The best candidates bring credibility, relationships and the ability to sell business outcomes, not just software features."

The Manhattan office strengthens Quota Crushers Agency's ability to support cybersecurity companies throughout New York and the Northeast, while the Austin and Toronto offices continue supporting clients across the United States and Canada.

Quota Crushers Agency has also built a strong presence in logistics, transportation, freight and supply chain sales recruitment.

The company recruits for third-party logistics providers, freight brokerages, trucking companies, freight forwarders, customs brokers, warehousing providers, transportation technology companies and supply chain businesses.

Logistics sales professionals must understand pricing, operations, customer relationships, freight markets and the connection between sales commitments and service delivery.

Quota Crushers Agency evaluates logistics sales candidates based on their revenue history, gross profit performance, customer relationships, transportation modes, industry specialization and ability to generate new business.

The firm recruits Logistics Account Executives, National Account Executives, Freight Brokerage Sales Representatives, Business Development Managers, Sales Directors and senior revenue executives throughout the United States and Canada.

Its Austin and Toronto offices provide strategic access to major logistics and transportation markets, while the Manhattan location expands the company's reach throughout New York and the Northeast.

In addition to sales recruitment, Quota Crushers Agency conducts confidential executive searches for companies hiring senior revenue leaders, including Chief Revenue Officers, Vice Presidents of Sales, Chief Sales Officers, Sales Directors, Regional Vice Presidents, Presidents and Chief Executive Officers.

Executive sales recruitment requires a different process from recruiting individual sales representatives.

Quota Crushers Agency evaluates executive candidates based on their ability to build teams, improve performance, enter new markets, recruit strong salespeople, create accurate forecasts and produce sustainable revenue growth.

The company also examines leadership history, team retention, strategic execution, revenue performance and experience working with founders, investors and boards.

"A strong Chief Revenue Officer, Vice President of Sales or CEO can completely change the trajectory of a company," Mordchaev said. "The wrong leadership hire can cost a business time, talent, customers and market opportunity. These searches require detailed research, discretion and direct access to proven executives."

With offices in Manhattan, Austin and Toronto, Quota Crushers Agency is positioned to support executive search assignments across the United States and Canada.

Quota Crushers Agency's recruitment model is built around proactive headhunting rather than relying only on job advertisements and inbound applicants.

The company's recruiters identify high-performing sales professionals at competitors and relevant organizations, approach them directly and evaluate whether their background aligns with the client's needs.

This gives employers access to passive candidates who may never see or respond to a traditional job posting.

Quota Crushers Agency's recruiters come from sales backgrounds, giving them firsthand knowledge of prospecting, negotiation, quota pressure and complex B2B sales cycles.

This experience allows the firm to communicate with candidates as industry professionals and assess whether their previous results can be replicated in a new organization.

"Recruiting top sales talent is a sales process in itself," Mordchaev said. "You need to identify the right person, understand what motivates them and present the opportunity in a way that earns their attention."

With the Manhattan office, Quota Crushers Agency now operates three offices supporting its sales recruitment work across North America. The company operates from:

New York Office: 575 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022, United States

Austin Office: Austin, Texas, United States

Toronto Office: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Together, the New York, Austin and Toronto offices strengthen Quota Crushers Agency's ability to support employers hiring sales professionals throughout the United States and Canada.

The Manhattan office will serve as an additional hub for client meetings, candidate interviews, executive searches and business development throughout New York and the Northeast.

The Austin office supports the company's continued growth across Texas and the broader U.S. market, while the Toronto office supports recruitment throughout Canada and cross-border hiring assignments.

"New York, Austin and Toronto are three of North America's most important business markets," Mordchaev said. "Having a presence in all three locations strengthens our ability to support companies wherever they are hiring."

Although Quota Crushers Agency now has offices in three major markets, the company is not limited to recruiting within those cities. The firm conducts sales recruitment and executive search assignments throughout the United States and Canada, supporting companies hiring in New York, Texas, California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta.

The company also recruits for remote, hybrid and office-based sales positions across North America.

"We are a national and cross-border sales recruitment agency," Mordchaev said. "Whether a client is hiring an Account Executive in New York, a Vice President of Sales in Austin, a logistics sales professional in Toronto or a Chief Revenue Officer anywhere in North America, we have the network and expertise to support the search."

About Quota Crushers Agency

Quota Crushers Agency is a specialized B2B sales recruitment and executive search firm recruiting high-performing sales professionals throughout the United States and Canada.

The company specializes in recruiting Account Executives, Enterprise Account Executives, Sales Development Representatives, Business Development Representatives, Account Managers, Sales Managers, Vice Presidents of Sales, Chief Revenue Officers, Presidents and Chief Executive Officers.

Quota Crushers Agency serves companies across SaaS, technology, cybersecurity, logistics, transportation, fintech, manufacturing, professional services and other complex B2B industries.

The firm was founded by Eden Mordchaev, a recruitment executive and former B2B sales professional who built Quota Crushers Agency around proactive headhunting, measurable performance analysis and a deep understanding of revenue-generating roles.





Quota Crushers Agency operates from offices in Manhattan, New York, Austin, Texas, and Toronto, Ontario, while recruiting sales talent throughout the United States and Canada.

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For more information about Quota Crushers Agency, contact the company here:



Quota Crushers Agency

Eden Mordchaev

+1 888-257-8114

recruit@quotacrushersagency.com

575 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022, United States