Total number of shares and voting rights at July 31, 2026

5 August 2026
Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of treasury shares without voting rights
|Theoretical number of voting rights [1]
|Number of voting rights exercisable
|01/31/2026
|2,660,056,599
|1,457,248
|3,180,394,670
|3,178,937,422
|02/28/2026
|2,660,056,599
|1,756,848
|3,181,578,829
|3,179,821,981
|03/31/2026
|2,660,056,599
|1,756,848
|3,179,834,278
|3,178,077,430
|04/30/2026
|2,660,056,599
|773,640
|3,182,170,153
|3,181,396,513
|05/31/2026
|2,660,056,599
|590,180
|3,182,009,609
|3,181,419,429
|06/30/2026
|2,660,056,599
|2,287,263
|3,175,694,720
|3,173,407,457
|07/31/2026
|2,660,056,599
|2,282,263
|3,175,201,190
|3,172,918,927
[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.
Attachment